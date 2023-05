Justice sensitivity in middle childhood

Justice structures societies and social relations of any kind; its psychological integration provides a fundamental cornerstone for social, moral, and personality development. The trait justice sensitivity captures individual differences in responses toward perceived injustice (JS; Schmitt et al., 2005, 2010). JS has shown substantial relations to social and moral behavior in adult and adolescent samples; however, it was not yet investigated in middle childhood despite this being a sensitive phase for personality development. JS differentiates in underlying perspectives that are either more self- or other-oriented regarding injustice, with diverging outcome relations. The present research project investigated JS and its perspectives in children aged 6 to 12 years with a special focus on variables of social and moral development as potential correlates and outcomes in four cross-sectional studies. Study 1 started with a closer investigation of JS trait manifestation, measurement, and relations to important variables from the

Justice structures societies and social relations of any kind; its psychological integration provides a fundamental cornerstone for social, moral, and personality development. The trait justice sensitivity captures individual differences in responses toward perceived injustice (JS; Schmitt et al., 2005, 2010). JS has shown substantial relations to social and moral behavior in adult and adolescent samples; however, it was not yet investigated in middle childhood despite this being a sensitive phase for personality development. JS differentiates in underlying perspectives that are either more self- or other-oriented regarding injustice, with diverging outcome relations. The present research project investigated JS and its perspectives in children aged 6 to 12 years with a special focus on variables of social and moral development as potential correlates and outcomes in four cross-sectional studies. Study 1 started with a closer investigation of JS trait manifestation, measurement, and relations to important variables from the nomological network, such as temperamental dimensions, social-cognitive skills, and global pro- and antisocial behavior in a pilot sample of children from south Germany. Study 2 investigated relations between JS and distributive behavior following distributive principles in a large-scale data set of children from Berlin and Brandenburg. Study 3 explored the relations of JS with moral reasoning, moral emotions, and moral identity as important precursors of moral development in the same large-scale data set. Study 4 investigated punishment motivation to even out, prevent, or compensate norm transgressions in a subsample, whereby JS was considered as a potential predictor of different punishment motives. All studies indicated that a large-scale, economic measurement of JS is possible at least from middle childhood onward. JS showed relations to temperamental dimensions, social skills, global social behavior; distributive decisions and preferences for distributive principles; moral reasoning, emotions, and identity; as well as with punishment motivation; indicating that trait JS is highly relevant for social and moral development. The underlying self- or other-oriented perspectives showed diverging correlate and outcome relations mostly in line with theory and previous findings from adolescent and adult samples, but also provided new theoretical ideas on the construct and its differentiation. Findings point to an early internal justice motive underlying trait JS, but additional motivations underlying the JS perspectives. Caregivers, educators, and clinical psychologists should pay attention to children’s JS and toward promoting an adaptive justice-related personality development to foster children’s prosocial and moral development as well as their mental health.

