Spring Issue

Metadaten
Author details:Arturo Sanchez SanzORCiD, Benoît LaudenbachORCiDGND, Adrian WeißGND, Eva WernerGND, Markus StachonORCiDGND, Friedrich Anders, Christian BarthelORCiDGND, Dominik BerrensORCiDGND, Andrea AvalliORCiD, Alexander VandewalleORCiD, Pasquale FerraraORCiD, Patrik PohlORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.34679/thersites.vol16
ISSN:2364-7612
Title of parent work (English):thersites
Editor(s):Annemarie Ambühl, Filippo Carlà-Uhink, Christian Rollinger, Christine Walde
Publication type:Part of Periodical
Language:English
Publication year:2023
Publishing institution:Universität Potsdam
Release date:2023/05/11
Volume:2023
Issue:16
Organizational units:Philosophische Fakultät / Historisches Institut
DDC classification:9 Geschichte und Geografie / 90 Geschichte / 900 Geschichte und Geografie
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Gold Open-Access
Collection(s):Universität Potsdam / Zeitschriften / thersites, ISSN 2364-7612
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International

