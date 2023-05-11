Schließen

Identity and violence in early modern Granada

Author details:Tanja Zakrzewski
ISBN:978-1-66691-534-1
Title of parent work (English):Lexington studies in modern Jewish history, historiography, and memory
Subtitle (English):Conversos and Moriscos
Publisher:Lexington Books
Place of publishing:Lanham
Supervisor(s):Sina Rauschenbach, Jonathan Schorsch
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2023/04/15
Publication year:2023
Date of final exam:2021/03/24
Release date:2023/05/11
Number of pages:VII, 245
Organizational units:Philosophische Fakultät / Institut für Jüdische Studien und Religionswissenschaft
DDC classification:2 Religion / 20 Religion / 200 Religion

