A new format called FREI DAY has been developed to align academic learning with global sustainability goals and promote future-relevant skills of children and young people. Whether it can be successfully implemented in the education system will depend particularly on the teachers’ willingness to embrace change. In order to support them in implementing FREI DAY, it is necessary to capture their individual perspectives in the implementation process. The present study examines the extent to which teaching staff of a Berlin primary school is engaged with FREI DAY. An interview with the coordinating teacher is conducted using the Stages of Concern by Hall and Hord (2015). Answers are evaluated in terms of quality and interpreted with regard to a previously set research question. Results show that the teaching staff can be divided into three groups concerning their engagement with FREI DAY. While the first group was enthusiastic about introducing the new learning format at school from the beginning, the second group was initially unsure about their ability to implement it. Finally, there was a third group of teachers who had no interest in engaging more deeply in the concept of FREI DAY and, accordingly, did not participate in its implementation. These findings indicate that transfer support, particularly from the school leadership, is necessary to establish the learning format in the education system over the long term. However, further research is required in this area due to the exploratory nature of the study.

