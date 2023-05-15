Spherulite-related space-charge electret properties of polypropylene (PP) have been widely discussed in the past decades. In the present paper, a less-common crystalline structure in PP-transcrystalline PP-is studied regarding its electret behavior in comparison with the typical spherulitic morphology. Polarized light microscopy and differential scanning calorimetry were employed to characterize the crystallite types and crystallinities of transcrystalline and spherulitic PP. Their electret functionality is investigated by means of thermally stimulated discharge experiments, where the cross-over phenomenon is observed on transcrystalline PP films, whereas surface-potential saturation and undercharging on the surface occur on the spherulitic samples. Besides, an asymmetrical behavior of positive and negative surface-charge stabilities is found on PP with spherulites, the negatively charged spherulitic surfaces show a better charge stability. It is shown that PP electrets are very sensitive to changes in the microscopic crystalline

Spherulite-related space-charge electret properties of polypropylene (PP) have been widely discussed in the past decades. In the present paper, a less-common crystalline structure in PP-transcrystalline PP-is studied regarding its electret behavior in comparison with the typical spherulitic morphology. Polarized light microscopy and differential scanning calorimetry were employed to characterize the crystallite types and crystallinities of transcrystalline and spherulitic PP. Their electret functionality is investigated by means of thermally stimulated discharge experiments, where the cross-over phenomenon is observed on transcrystalline PP films, whereas surface-potential saturation and undercharging on the surface occur on the spherulitic samples. Besides, an asymmetrical behavior of positive and negative surface-charge stabilities is found on PP with spherulites, the negatively charged spherulitic surfaces show a better charge stability. It is shown that PP electrets are very sensitive to changes in the microscopic crystalline structures and their interfaces as well as in the molecular conformations controlled through adjustments of the respective processing steps. In addition, surface and bulk nanocomposites of PP or low-density polyethylene with inorganic particles are included in the comparison. In view of recent developments in the areas of PP-based electret-fiber filters and cellular-foam ferroelectrets, the observed changes in the charge-storage properties may have particular relevance, as the required film, fiber, or foam processing might significantly modify crystalline morphologies and nano-scale interfaces in PP electrets. Limitations in the charge-storage capabilities of interface structures may also be of interest in the context of high-voltage electrical-insulation materials where reduced space-charge accumulation and slightly increased charge transport can be advantageous.

