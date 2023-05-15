Schließen

Bio-inspired and computer-supported design of modulated shape changes in polymer materials

  • The Venus flytrap is a fascinating plant with a finely tuned mechanical bi-stable system, which can switch between mono- and bi-stability. Here, we combine geometrical design of compliant mechanics and the function of shape-memory polymers to enable switching between bi- and mono-stable states. Digital design and modelling using the Chained Beam Constraint Model forecasted two geometries, which were experimentally realized as structured films of cross-linked poly[ethylene-co-(vinyl acetate)] supported by digital manufacturing. Mechanical evaluation confirmed our predicted features. We demonstrated that a shape-memory effect could switch between bi- and mono-stability for the same construct, effectively imitating the Venus flytrap.

Metadaten
Author details:Johan Dag Valentin BäckemoORCiDGND, Yue LiuORCiDGND, Andreas LendleinORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1557/s43579-021-00056-6
ISSN:2159-6867
Title of parent work (English):MRS communications / a publication of the Materials Research Society
Publisher:Springer
Place of publishing:Berlin
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2021/07/20
Publication year:2021
Release date:2023/05/15
Tag:Additive manufacturing; Biomimetic; Modelling; Polymer; Shape memory
Volume:11
Issue:4
Number of pages:8
First page:462
Last Page:469
Funding institution:Helmholtz Association of German Research CentersHelmholtz Association [VH-GS-503]; European Union's Horizon 2020 research and innovation program [824074]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Chemie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Hybrid Open-Access

