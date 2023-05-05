Schließen

Es ist als ob der Stuhl wackelt

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Hannah WolfORCiDGND
URL:https://www.beltz.de/de/nc/verlagsgruppe-beltz/gesamtprogramm.html?isbn=9783779951667
ISBN:978-3-7799-3919-1
ISBN:978-3-7799-5166-7
Title of parent work (German):Figurationen der Wohnungsnot
Subtitle (German):entsichertes Wohnen und Zuhause
Publisher:Beltz
Place of publishing:Weinheim
Publication type:Article
Language:German
Year of first publication:2022
Publication year:2022
Release date:2023/05/05
Number of pages:21
First page:116
Last Page:137
Organizational units:Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Sozialwissenschaften / Fachgruppe Soziologie
DDC classification:3 Sozialwissenschaften / 30 Sozialwissenschaften, Soziologie / 301 Soziologie, Anthropologie

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Einverstanden ✔
Diese Webseite verwendet technisch erforderliche Session-Cookies. Durch die weitere Nutzung der Webseite stimmen Sie diesem zu. Unsere Datenschutzerklärung finden Sie hier.