Schließen

Dictyostelium spastin is involved in nuclear envelope dynamics during semi-closed mitosis

  • Dictyostelium amoebae perform a semi-closed mitosis, in which the nuclear envelope is fenestrated at the insertion sites of the mitotic centrosomes and around the central spindle during karyokinesis. During late telophase the centrosome relocates to the cytoplasmic side of the nucleus, the central spindle disassembles and the nuclear fenestrae become closed. Our data indicate that Dictyostelium spastin (DdSpastin) is a microtubule-binding and severing type I membrane protein that plays a role in this process. Its mitotic localization is in agreement with a requirement for the removal of microtubules that would hinder closure of the fenestrae. Furthermore, DdSpastin interacts with the HeH/ LEM-family protein Src1 in BioID analyses as well as the inner nuclear membrane protein Sun1, and shows subcellular co-localizations with Src1, Sun1, the ESCRT component CHMP7 and the IST1-like protein filactin, suggesting that the principal pathway of mitotic nuclear envelope remodeling is conserved between animals and Dictyostelium amoebae.

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Ulrike Schweigel, Petros BatsiosGND, Annette Müller-TaubenbergerORCiDGND, Ralph GräfORCiDGND, Marianne GrafeORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1080/19491034.2022.2047289
ISSN:1949-1034
ISSN:1949-1042
Pubmed ID:https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/35298348
Title of parent work (English):Nucleus
Publisher:Taylor & Francis Group
Place of publishing:Philadelphia
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2022/03/17
Publication year:2022
Release date:2023/05/15
Tag:ESCRT; LEM-domain; Spastin; dictyostelium; mitosis; nuclear envelope; sun1
Volume:13
Issue:1
Number of pages:11
First page:144
Last Page:154
Funding institution:Deutsche Forschungsgemeinschaft [GR1642/9-1]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Gold Open-Access
DOAJ gelistet
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Einverstanden ✔
Diese Webseite verwendet technisch erforderliche Session-Cookies. Durch die weitere Nutzung der Webseite stimmen Sie diesem zu. Unsere Datenschutzerklärung finden Sie hier.