The present study deals with the school model of the Neuen Mittelschule that emerged after a structural change in lower secondary education. It examines whether this school model and the new teaching, learning and examination cul-ture intended by it allow correlations to be established between the mathematical competences measured in the pupils and the annual marks awarded by the tea-chers. The literature research makes it clear that the criticism of the monoculture of teacher-centred teaching does lead to a new teaching, learning and examination culture, but its contents are quite different, complex and not clearly defined. In the NMS, performance assessment is supposed to function as a learning aid, but also to make reliable statements about the students' performance. There are no empirical findings on the effect of the new learning culture in the NMS, nor on the effect of performance assessment. The empirical study involves 79 sixth-grade pupils from three Neue Mittelschulen (densely populated, moderately populated, sparsely

The present study deals with the school model of the Neuen Mittelschule that emerged after a structural change in lower secondary education. It examines whether this school model and the new teaching, learning and examination cul-ture intended by it allow correlations to be established between the mathematical competences measured in the pupils and the annual marks awarded by the tea-chers. The literature research makes it clear that the criticism of the monoculture of teacher-centred teaching does lead to a new teaching, learning and examination culture, but its contents are quite different, complex and not clearly defined. In the NMS, performance assessment is supposed to function as a learning aid, but also to make reliable statements about the students' performance. There are no empirical findings on the effect of the new learning culture in the NMS, nor on the effect of performance assessment. The empirical study involves 79 sixth-grade pupils from three Neue Mittelschulen (densely populated, moderately populated, sparsely populated municipality) in Niederösterreich. In each school, two classes are examined. The level of compe-tence in mathematics, pupil-centredness as well as social and performance pres-sure from the pupils' point of view as well as the annual grade will be surveyed. A path model is developed for the study and evaluated with a path analysis. Although there are correlations between the competencies measured in mathema-tics and the annual grades, these annual grades are only of limited significance beyond the class or school. However, these annual grades have only limited significance for the performance achieved beyond the class or school.

…