Meaning and alternatives

  • Alternatives and competition in language are pervasive at all levels of linguistic analysis. More specifically, alternatives have been argued to play a prominent role in an ever-growing class of phenomena in the investigation of natural language meaning. In this article, we focus on scalar implicatures, as they are arguably the most paradigmatic case of an alternative-based phenomenon. We first review the main challenge for theories of alternatives, the so-called symmetry problem, and we briefly discuss how it has shaped the different approaches to alternatives. We then turn to two more recent challenges concerning scalar diversity and the inferences of sentences with multiple scalars. Finally, we describe several related alternative-based phenomena and recent conceptual approaches to alternatives. As we discuss, while important progress has been made, much more work is needed both on the theoretical side and on understanding the empirical landscape better.

Author details:Nicole GotznerORCiDGND, Jacopo RomoliORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1146/annurev-linguistics-031220-012013
ISSN:2333-9691
ISSN:2333-9683
Title of parent work (English):Annual review of linguistics
Publisher:Annual Reviews
Place of publishing:Palo Alto
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2022/01/01
Publication year:2022
Release date:2023/05/15
Tag:alternatives; focus; negative strengthening; polarity; scalar implicatures; sensitivity; symmetry problem
Volume:8
Number of pages:22
First page:213
Last Page:234
Funding institution:German Research Foundation (DFG) as part of an Emmy Noether grant; [GO3378/1-1]; Leverhulme Trust [RPG-2018-425]
Organizational units:Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Kognitionswissenschaften / Department Linguistik
DDC classification:4 Sprache / 40 Sprache / 400 Sprache
Peer review:Referiert

