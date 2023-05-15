Video is a widely used medium in teacher training for situating student teachers in classroom scenarios. Although the emerging technology of virtual reality (VR) provides similar, and arguably more powerful, capabilities for immersing teachers in lifelike situations, its benefits and risks relative to video formats have received little attention in the research to date. The current study used a randomized pretest-posttest experimental design to examine the influence of a video- versus VR-based task on changing situational interest and self-efficacy in classroom management. Results from 49 student teachers revealed that the VR simulation led to higher increments in self-reported triggered interest and self-efficacy in classroom management, but also invoked higher extraneous cognitive load than a video viewing task. We discussed the implications of these results for pre-service teacher education and the design of VR environments for professional training purposes. Practitioner notes What is already known about this topic Video is a

Video is a widely used medium in teacher training for situating student teachers in classroom scenarios. Although the emerging technology of virtual reality (VR) provides similar, and arguably more powerful, capabilities for immersing teachers in lifelike situations, its benefits and risks relative to video formats have received little attention in the research to date. The current study used a randomized pretest-posttest experimental design to examine the influence of a video- versus VR-based task on changing situational interest and self-efficacy in classroom management. Results from 49 student teachers revealed that the VR simulation led to higher increments in self-reported triggered interest and self-efficacy in classroom management, but also invoked higher extraneous cognitive load than a video viewing task. We discussed the implications of these results for pre-service teacher education and the design of VR environments for professional training purposes. Practitioner notes What is already known about this topic Video is a popular teacher training medium given its ability to display classroom situations. Virtual reality (VR) also immerses users in lifelike situations and has gained popularity in recent years. Situational interest and self-efficacy in classroom management is vital for student teachers' professional development. What this paper adds VR outperforms video in promoting student teachers' triggered interest in classroom management. Student teachers felt more efficacious in classroom management after participating in VR. VR also invoked higher extraneous cognitive load than the video. Implications for practice and/or policy VR provides an authentic teacher training environment for classroom management. The design of the VR training environment needs to ensure a low extraneous cognitive load.

