Origami hand for soft robotics driven by thermally controlled polymeric fiber actuators
- Active fibers can serve as artificial muscles in robotics or components of smart textiles. Here, we present an origami hand robot, where single fibers control the reversible movement of the fingers. A recovery/contracting force of 0.2 N with a work capacity of 0.175 kJ kg(-1) was observed in crosslinked poly[ethylene-co-(vinyl acetate)] (cPEVA) fibers, which could enable the bending movement of the fingers by contraction upon heating. The reversible opening of the fingers was attributed to a combination of elastic recovery force of the origami structure and crystallization-induced elongation of the fibers upon cooling.
