The influence of long-term light acclimation on photosynthesis in dynamic light

Photosynthesis converts light into metabolic energy which fuels plant growth. In nature, many factors influence light availability for photosynthesis on different time scales, from shading by leaves within seconds up to seasonal changes over months. Variability of light energy supply for photosynthesis can limit a plant´s biomass accumulation. Plants have evolved multiple strategies to cope with strongly fluctuation light (FL). These range from long-term optimization of leaf morphology and physiology and levels of pigments and proteins in a process called light acclimation, to rapid changes in protein activity within seconds. Therefore, uncovering how plants deal with FL on different time scales may provide key ideas for improving crop yield. Photosynthesis is not an isolated process but tightly integrates with metabolism through mutual regulatory interactions. We thus require mechanistic understanding of how long-term light acclimation shapes both, dynamic photosynthesis and its interactions with downstream metabolism. To approach this, we analyzed the influence of growth light on i) the function of known rapid photosynthesis regulators KEA3 and VCCN1 in dynamic photosynthesis (Chapter 2-3) and ii) the interconnection of photosynthesis with photorespiration (PR; Chapter 4). We approached topic (i) by quantifying the effect of different growth light regimes on photosynthesis and photoprotection by using kea3 and vccn1 mutants. Firstly, we found that, besides photosynthetic capacity, the activities of VCCN1 and KEA3 during a sudden high light phase also correlated with growth light intensity. This finding suggests regulation of both proteins by the capacity of downstream metabolism. Secondly, we showed that KEA3 accelerated photoprotective non-photochemical quenching (NPQ) kinetics in two ways: Directly via downregulating the lumen proton concentration and thereby de-activating pH-dependent NPQ, and indirectly via suppressing accumulation of the photoprotective pigment zeaxanthin. For topic (ii), we analyzed the role of PR, a process which recycles a toxic byproduct of the carbon fixation reactions, in metabolic flexibility in a dynamically changing light environment. For this we employed the mutants hpr1 and ggt1 with a partial block in PR. We characterized the function of PR during light acclimation by tracking molecular and physiological changes of the two mutants. Our data, in contrast to previous reports, disprove a generally stronger physiological relevance of PR under dynamic light conditions. Additionally, the two different mutants showed pronounced and distinct metabolic changes during acclimation to a condition inducing higher photosynthetic activity. This underlines that PR cannot be regarded purely as a cyclic detoxification pathway for 2PG. Instead, PR is highly interconnected with plant metabolism, with GGT1 and HPR1 representing distinct metabolic modulators. In summary, the presented work provides further insight into how energetic and metabolic flexibility is ensured by short-term regulators and PR during long-term light acclimation.

