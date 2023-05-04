Schließen

Interference patterns in subject-verb agreement and reflexives revisited

  • Cue-based retrieval theories in sentence processing predict two classes of interference effect: (i) Inhibitory interference is predicted when multiple items match a retrieval cue: cue-overloading leads to an overall slowdown in reading time; and (ii) Facilitatory interference arises when a retrieval target as well as a distractor only partially match the retrieval cues; this partial matching leads to an overall speedup in retrieval time. Inhibitory interference effects are widely observed, but facilitatory interference apparently has an exception: reflexives have been claimed to show no facilitatory interference effects. Because the claim is based on underpowered studies, we conducted a large-sample experiment that investigated both facilitatory and inhibitory interference. In contrast to previous studies, we find facilitatory interference effects in reflexives. We also present a quantitative evaluation of the cue-based retrieval model of Engelmann, Jager, and Vasishth (2019).

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Lena Ann JägerORCiDGND, Daniela MertzenORCiD, Julie A. Van Dyke, Shravan VasishthORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1016/j.jml.2019.104063
ISSN:0749-596X
ISSN:1096-0821
Pubmed ID:https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33100507
Title of parent work (English):Journal of memory and language
Subtitle (English):a large-sample study
Publisher:Elsevier
Place of publishing:San Diego
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2020/04/01
Publication year:2020
Release date:2023/05/04
Tag:Agreement; Bayesian data analysis; Cue-based retrieval; Reflexives; Replication; Sentence processing; Similarity-based interference
Volume:111
Article number:104063
Number of pages:21
Funding institution:University of Potsdam; Volkswagen FoundationVolkswagen [89 953]; Deutsche Forschungsgemeinschaft (German Science Foundation)German; Research Foundation (DFG) [SFB 1287, 317633480]; Eunice Kennedy Shriver; National Institute of Child Health and Human Development (NIH/NICHD); [R01 HD-073288]
Organizational units:Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Kognitionswissenschaften / Department Linguistik
DDC classification:4 Sprache / 41 Linguistik / 410 Linguistik
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Hybrid Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCC-BY-NC-ND - Namensnennung, nicht kommerziell, keine Bearbeitungen 4.0 International

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Einverstanden ✔
Diese Webseite verwendet technisch erforderliche Session-Cookies. Durch die weitere Nutzung der Webseite stimmen Sie diesem zu. Unsere Datenschutzerklärung finden Sie hier.