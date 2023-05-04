Interference patterns in subject-verb agreement and reflexives revisited
- Cue-based retrieval theories in sentence processing predict two classes of interference effect: (i) Inhibitory interference is predicted when multiple items match a retrieval cue: cue-overloading leads to an overall slowdown in reading time; and (ii) Facilitatory interference arises when a retrieval target as well as a distractor only partially match the retrieval cues; this partial matching leads to an overall speedup in retrieval time. Inhibitory interference effects are widely observed, but facilitatory interference apparently has an exception: reflexives have been claimed to show no facilitatory interference effects. Because the claim is based on underpowered studies, we conducted a large-sample experiment that investigated both facilitatory and inhibitory interference. In contrast to previous studies, we find facilitatory interference effects in reflexives. We also present a quantitative evaluation of the cue-based retrieval model of Engelmann, Jager, and Vasishth (2019).
|Lena Ann JägerORCiDGND, Daniela MertzenORCiD, Julie A. Van Dyke, Shravan VasishthORCiDGND
|https://doi.org/10.1016/j.jml.2019.104063
|0749-596X
|1096-0821
|https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33100507
|Journal of memory and language
|a large-sample study
|Elsevier
|San Diego
|Article
|English
|2020/04/01
|2020
|2023/05/04
|Agreement; Bayesian data analysis; Cue-based retrieval; Reflexives; Replication; Sentence processing; Similarity-based interference
|111
|104063
|21
|University of Potsdam; Volkswagen FoundationVolkswagen [89 953]; Deutsche Forschungsgemeinschaft (German Science Foundation)German; Research Foundation (DFG) [SFB 1287, 317633480]; Eunice Kennedy Shriver; National Institute of Child Health and Human Development (NIH/NICHD); [R01 HD-073288]
|Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Kognitionswissenschaften / Department Linguistik
|4 Sprache / 41 Linguistik / 410 Linguistik
|Referiert
|Open Access / Hybrid Open-Access
|CC-BY-NC-ND - Namensnennung, nicht kommerziell, keine Bearbeitungen 4.0 International