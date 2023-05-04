Schließen

Synthesis and conformational analysis of naphthoxazine-fused phenanthrene derivatives

  • The synthesis of new phenanthr[9,10-e][1,3]oxazines was achieved by the direct coupling of 9-phenanthrol with cyclic imines in the modified aza-Friedel-Crafts reaction followed by the ring closure of the resulting bifunctional aminophenanthrols with formaldehyde. Aminophenanthrol-type Mannich bases were synthesised and transformed to phenanthr[9,10-e][1,3]oxazines via [4 + 2] cycloaddition. Detailed NMR structural analyses of the new polyheterocycles as well as conformational studies including Density Functional Theory (DFT) modelling were performed. The relative stability of ortho-quinone methides (o-QMs) was calculated, the geometries obtained were compared with the experimentally determined NMR structures, and thereby, the regioselectivity of the reactions has been assigned.

Author details:Khadija Belasri, Leila Topal, Matthias HeydenreichORCiD, Andreas KochORCiDGND, Erich KleinpeterORCiDGND, Ferenc FulopORCiD, Istvan SzatmariORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.3390/molecules25112524
ISSN:1420-3049
Pubmed ID:https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/32481689
Title of parent work (English):Molecules
Publisher:MDPI
Place of publishing:Basel
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2020/05/28
Publication year:2020
Release date:2023/05/04
Tag:DFT calculations; NMR; [4+2] cycloaddition; conformational analysis; cyclic imines; modified Mannich reaction; spectroscopy
Volume:25
Issue:11
Article number:2524
Number of pages:15
Funding institution:Hungarian Research Foundation (OTKA)Orszagos Tudomanyos Kutatasi; Alapprogramok (OTKA) [K-129037]; Ministry of National Economy, National; Research Development and Innovation Office [GINOP-2.3.2-15-2016-00038]; EUEuropean Commission [EFOP-3.6.1-16-2016-00008]; Ministry of Human; Capacities, Hungary [TUDFO/47138-1/2019]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Chemie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Gold Open-Access
DOAJ gelistet
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International

