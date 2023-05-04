Synthesis and conformational analysis of naphthoxazine-fused phenanthrene derivatives
- The synthesis of new phenanthr[9,10-e][1,3]oxazines was achieved by the direct coupling of 9-phenanthrol with cyclic imines in the modified aza-Friedel-Crafts reaction followed by the ring closure of the resulting bifunctional aminophenanthrols with formaldehyde. Aminophenanthrol-type Mannich bases were synthesised and transformed to phenanthr[9,10-e][1,3]oxazines via [4 + 2] cycloaddition. Detailed NMR structural analyses of the new polyheterocycles as well as conformational studies including Density Functional Theory (DFT) modelling were performed. The relative stability of ortho-quinone methides (o-QMs) was calculated, the geometries obtained were compared with the experimentally determined NMR structures, and thereby, the regioselectivity of the reactions has been assigned.
|Author details:
|Khadija Belasri, Leila Topal, Matthias HeydenreichORCiD, Andreas KochORCiDGND, Erich KleinpeterORCiDGND, Ferenc FulopORCiD, Istvan SzatmariORCiD
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.3390/molecules25112524
|ISSN:
|1420-3049
|Pubmed ID:
|https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/32481689
|Title of parent work (English):
|Molecules
|Publisher:
|MDPI
|Place of publishing:
|Basel
|Publication type:
|Article
|Language:
|English
|Date of first publication:
|2020/05/28
|Publication year:
|2020
|Release date:
|2023/05/04
|Tag:
|DFT calculations; NMR; [4+2] cycloaddition; conformational analysis; cyclic imines; modified Mannich reaction; spectroscopy
|Volume:
|25
|Issue:
|11
|Article number:
|2524
|Number of pages:
|15
|Funding institution:
|Hungarian Research Foundation (OTKA)Orszagos Tudomanyos Kutatasi; Alapprogramok (OTKA) [K-129037]; Ministry of National Economy, National; Research Development and Innovation Office [GINOP-2.3.2-15-2016-00038]; EUEuropean Commission [EFOP-3.6.1-16-2016-00008]; Ministry of Human; Capacities, Hungary [TUDFO/47138-1/2019]
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Chemie
|DDC classification:
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
|Peer review:
|Referiert
|Publishing method:
|Open Access / Gold Open-Access
|DOAJ gelistet
|License (German):
|CC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International