Is there a gender hiring gap in academic economics?

  • We collect a network dataset of tenured economics faculty in Austria, Germany and Switzerland. We rank the 100 institutions included with a minimum violation ranking. This ranking is positively and significantly correlated with the Times Higher Education ranking of economics institutions. According to the network ranking, individuals on average go down about 23 ranks from their doctoral institution to their employing institution. While the share of females in our dataset is only 15%, we do not observe a significant gender hiring gap (a difference in rank changes between male and female faculty). We conduct a robustness check with the Handelsblatt and the Times Higher Education ranking. According to these rankings, individuals on average go down only about two ranks. We do not observe a significant gender hiring gap using these two rankings (although the dataset underlying this analysis is small and these estimates are likely to be noisy). Finally, we discuss the limitations of the network ranking in our context.

Author details:Andreas OrlandORCiDGND, Max Padubrin
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1098/rsos.210717
ISSN:2054-5703
Pubmed ID:https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/35154788
Title of parent work (English):Royal Society Open Science
Subtitle (English):evidence from a network analysis
Publisher:Royal Society
Place of publishing:London
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2022/02/09
Publication year:2022
Release date:2023/05/15
Tag:academia; gender; networks
Volume:9
Issue:2
Article number:210717
Number of pages:9
Funding institution:Deutsche Forschungsgemeinschaft (German Research Foundation); [491466077]; Open Access Publication Fund of University of Potsdam
Organizational units:Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Wirtschaftswissenschaften
DDC classification:3 Sozialwissenschaften / 33 Wirtschaft / 330 Wirtschaft
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Gold Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International

