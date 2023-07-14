Schließen

VP-nominalization and the Final-over-Final Condition

  • The Final-over-Final Condition has emerged as a robust and explanatory generalization for a wide range of phenomena (Biberauer, Holmberg, and Roberts 2014, Sheehan et al. 2017). In this article, we argue that it also holds in another domain, nominalization. In languages that show overt nominalization of VPs, one word order is routinely unattested, namely, a head-initial VP with a suffixal nominalizer. This typological gap can be accounted for by the Final-over-Final Condition, if we allow it to hold within mixed extended projections. This view also makes correct predictions about agentive nominalizations and nominalized serial verb constructions.

Metadaten
Author details:Johannes HeinORCiD, Andrew Murphy
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1162/ling_a_00407
ISSN:0024-3892
ISSN:1530-9150
Title of parent work (English):Linguistic inquiry
Publisher:MIT Press
Place of publishing:Cambridge
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2022/04/28
Publication year:2022
Release date:2023/07/14
Tag:Final-over-Final Condition; extended projections; nominalization; order; serial verb constructions; syntax; word
Volume:53
Issue:2
Number of pages:34
First page:337
Last Page:370
Funding institution:Deutsche Forschungsgemeinschaft (DFG, German Research Foundation); [317633480 - SFB 1287]
Organizational units:Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Kognitionswissenschaften / Department Linguistik
DDC classification:4 Sprache / 41 Linguistik / 410 Linguistik
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Hybrid Open-Access

