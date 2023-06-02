Pride and conviviality - pride in conviviality
- Pride is linked to conviviality, to the practice of life-with-an-other, and to an awareness of the limitations of the life forms and life norms which guide and regulate the life of culturally, socially, and historically defined communities. Assuming this link, pride in living-together and conviviality appear as concepts creating a framework for future perspectives. But these concepts need a space in which they can unfold critically and confidently with a view to the future. For millennia, the literatures of the world have created this space of simulation and experimentation in which knowledge of how-to-live-with-an-other has been put down on paper through the open-ended tradition of writing. It is the space of the life forms and life norms of conviviality: it offers us prospective knowledge for the future by translating the imaginable into the thinkable, and the readable into the livable.
