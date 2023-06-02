Schließen

Pride and conviviality - pride in conviviality

  • Pride is linked to conviviality, to the practice of life-with-an-other, and to an awareness of the limitations of the life forms and life norms which guide and regulate the life of culturally, socially, and historically defined communities. Assuming this link, pride in living-together and conviviality appear as concepts creating a framework for future perspectives. But these concepts need a space in which they can unfold critically and confidently with a view to the future. For millennia, the literatures of the world have created this space of simulation and experimentation in which knowledge of how-to-live-with-an-other has been put down on paper through the open-ended tradition of writing. It is the space of the life forms and life norms of conviviality: it offers us prospective knowledge for the future by translating the imaginable into the thinkable, and the readable into the livable.

Author details:Ottmar EtteORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1163/9789004410350_006
ISBN:978-90-04-41035-0
ISBN:978-90-04-40828-9
ISSN:0929-6999
Title of parent work (English):Taking Stock – Twenty-Five Years of Comparative Literary Research (Internationale Forschungen zur allgemeinen und vergleichenden Literaturwissenschaft)
Subtitle (English):the rise and recognition of a prospective force
Publisher:Brill Rodopi
Place of publishing:Leiden [u.a.]
Publication type:Part of a Book
Language:English
Date of first publication:2019/10/22
Publication year:2019
Release date:2023/06/02
Tag:conviviality; inclusion; literatures of the world; patriotism; pride
Volume:200
Number of pages:35
First page:121
Last Page:155
Organizational units:Philosophische Fakultät / Institut für Romanistik
DDC classification:8 Literatur / 80 Literatur, Rhetorik, Literaturwissenschaft
1 Philosophie und Psychologie / 10 Philosophie / 100 Philosophie und Psychologie
Peer review:Referiert

