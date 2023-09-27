Schließen

Solitary phase waves in a chain of autonomous oscillators

  • In the present paper, we study phase waves of self-sustained oscillators with a nearest-neighbor dispersive coupling on an infinite lattice. To analyze the underlying dynamics, we approximate the lattice with a quasi-continuum (QC). The resulting partial differential model is then further reduced to the Gardner equation, which predicts many properties of the underlying solitary structures. Using an iterative procedure on the original lattice equations, we determine the shapes of solitary waves, kinks, and the flat-like solitons that we refer to as flatons. Direct numerical experiments reveal that the interaction of solitons and flatons on the lattice is notably clean. All in all, we find that both the QC and the Gardner equation predict remarkably well the discrete patterns and their dynamics.

Author details:Philip RosenauORCiD, Arkadij PikovskijORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1063/1.5144939
ISSN:1054-1500
ISSN:1089-7682
Pubmed ID:https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/32491900
Title of parent work (English):Chaos : an interdisciplinary journal of nonlinear science
Publisher:American Institute of Physics, AIP
Place of publishing:Melville, NY
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2020/05/08
Publication year:2020
Release date:2023/09/27
Volume:30
Issue:5
Article number:053119
Number of pages:8
Funding institution:Laboratory of Dynamical Systems and Applications NRU HSE of the Ministry; of Science and Higher Education of Russian Federation [075-15-2019-1931]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Green Open-Access

