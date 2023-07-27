Control over spin and electronic structure of MoS₂ monolayer via interactions with substrates
Kontrolle der Spin- und elektronischen Strukturen von MoS₂-Monolagen durch Wechselwirkungen mit Substraten
- The molybdenum disulfide (MoS2) monolayer is a semiconductor with a direct bandgap while it is a robust and affordable material. It is a candidate for applications in optoelectronics and field-effect transistors. MoS2 features a strong spin-orbit coupling which makes its spin structure promising for acquiring the Kane-Mele topological concept with corresponding applications in spintronics and valleytronics. From the optical point of view, the MoS2 monolayer features two valleys in the regions of K and K' points. These valleys are differentiated by opposite spins and a related valley-selective circular dichroism. In this study we aim to manipulate the MoS2 monolayer spin structure in the vicinity of the K and K' points to explore the possibility of getting control over the optical and electronic properties. We focus on two different substrates to demonstrate two distinct routes: a gold substrate to introduce a Rashba effect and a graphene/cobalt substrate to introduce a magnetic proximity effect in MoS2. The Rashba effect isThe molybdenum disulfide (MoS2) monolayer is a semiconductor with a direct bandgap while it is a robust and affordable material. It is a candidate for applications in optoelectronics and field-effect transistors. MoS2 features a strong spin-orbit coupling which makes its spin structure promising for acquiring the Kane-Mele topological concept with corresponding applications in spintronics and valleytronics. From the optical point of view, the MoS2 monolayer features two valleys in the regions of K and K' points. These valleys are differentiated by opposite spins and a related valley-selective circular dichroism. In this study we aim to manipulate the MoS2 monolayer spin structure in the vicinity of the K and K' points to explore the possibility of getting control over the optical and electronic properties. We focus on two different substrates to demonstrate two distinct routes: a gold substrate to introduce a Rashba effect and a graphene/cobalt substrate to introduce a magnetic proximity effect in MoS2. The Rashba effect is proportional to the out-of-plane projection of the electric field gradient. Such a strong change of the electric field occurs at the surfaces of a high atomic number materials and effectively influence conduction electrons as an in-plane magnetic field. A molybdenum and a sulfur are relatively light atoms, thus, similar to many other 2D materials, intrinsic Rashba effect in MoS2 monolayer is vanishing small. However, proximity of a high atomic number substrate may enhance Rashba effect in a 2D material as it was demonstrated for graphene previously. Another way to modify the spin structure is to apply an external magnetic field of high magnitude (several Tesla), and cause a Zeeman splitting, the conduction electrons. However, a similar effect can be reached via magnetic proximity which allows us to reduce external magnetic fields significantly or even to zero. The graphene on cobalt interface is ferromagnetic and stable for MoS2 monolayer synthesis. Cobalt is not the strongest magnet; therefore, stronger magnets may lead to more significant results. Nowadays most experimental studies on the dichalcogenides (MoS2 included) are performed on encapsulated heterostructures that are produced by mechanical exfoliation. While mechanical exfoliation (or scotch-tape method) allows to produce a huge variety of structures, the shape and the size of the samples as well as distance between layers in heterostructures are impossible to control reproducibly. In our study we used molecular beam epitaxy (MBE) methods to synthesise both MoS2/Au(111) and MoS2/graphene/Co systems. We chose to use MBE, as it is a scalable and reproducible approach, so later industry may adapt it and take over. We used graphene/cobalt instead of just a cobalt substrate because direct contact of MoS2\ monolayer and a metallic substrate may lead to photoluminescence (PL) quenching in the metallic substrate. Graphene and hexagonal boron nitride monolayer are considered building blocks of a new generation of electronics also commonly used as encapsulating materials for PL studies. Moreover graphene is proved to be a suitable substrate for the MBE growth of transitional metal dichalcogenides (TMDCs). In chapter 1, we start with an introduction to TMDCs. Then we focus on MoS2 monolayer state of the art research in the fields of application scenario; synthesis approaches; electronic, spin, and optical properties; and interactions with magnetic fields and magnetic materials. We briefly touch the basics of magnetism in solids and move on to discuss various magnetic exchange interactions and magnetic proximity effect. Then we describe MoS2 optical properties in more detail. We start from basic exciton physics and its manifestation in the MoS2 monolayer. We consider optical selection rules in the MoS2 monolayer and such properties as chirality, spin-valley locking, and coexistence of bright and dark excitons. Chapter 2 contains an overview of the employed surface science methods: angle-integrated, angle-resolved, and spin-resolved photoemission; low energy electron diffraction and scanning tunneling microscopy. In chapter 3, we describe MoS2 monolayer synthesis details for two substrates: gold monocrystal with (111) surface and graphene on cobalt thin film with Co(111) surface orientation. The synthesis descriptions are followed by a detailed characterisation of the obtained structures: fingerprints of MoS2 monolayer formation; MoS2 monolayer symmetry and its relation to the substrate below; characterisation of MoS2 monolayer coverage, domain distribution, sizes and shapes, and moire structures. In chapter~4, we start our discussion with MoS2/Au(111) electronic and spin structure. Combining density functional theory computations (DFT) and spin-resolved photoemission studies, we demonstrate that the MoS2 monolayer band structure features an in-plane Rashba spin splitting. This confirms the possibility of MoS2 monolayer spin structure manipulation via a substrate. Then we investigate the influence of a magnetic proximity in the MoS2/graphene/Co system on the MoS2 monolayer spin structure. We focus our investigation on MoS2 high symmetry points: G and K. First, using spin-resolved measurements, we confirm that electronic states are spin-split at the G point via a magnetic proximity effect. Second, combining spin-resolved measurements and DFT computations for MoS2 monolayer in the K point region, we demonstrate the appearance of a small in-plane spin polarisation in the valence band top and predict a full in-plane spin polarisation for the conduction band bottom. We move forward discussing how these findings are related to the MoS2 monolayer optical properties, in particular the possibility of dark exciton observation. Additionally, we speculate on the control of the MoS2 valley energy via magnetic proximity from cobalt. As graphene is spatially buffering the MoS2 monolayer from the Co thin film, we speculate on the role of graphene in the magnetic proximity transfer by replacing graphene with vacuum and other 2D materials in our computations. We finish our discussion by investigating the K-doped MoS2/graphene/Co system and the influence of this doping on the electronic and spin structure as well as on the magnetic proximity effect. In summary, using a scalable MBE approach we synthesised MoS2/Au(111) and MoS2/graphene/Co systems. We found a Rashba effect taking place in MoS2/Au(111) which proves that the MoS2 monolayer in-plane spin structure can be modified. In MoS2/graphene/Co the in-plane magnetic proximity effect indeed takes place which rises the possibility of fine tuning the MoS2 optical properties via manipulation of the the substrate magnetisation.…
- Die Molybdändisulfid-Monolage MoS2 ist ein mechanisch und chemisch robuster Direktband-Halbleiter. Seine Valley-Eigenschaften versprechen spin- und valleybezogene spintronische, valleytronische und optoelektronische Anwendungen. Hier wurde die Möglichkeit untersucht, die elektronische und Spin-Struktur von MoS2 durch Wechselwirkung mit einem Substrat zu beeinflussen. Eine Kontrolle der elektronischen Struktur und der Spinstruktur ist unerlässlich, wenn man die optischen Eigenschaften kontrollieren will. Wir haben zwei Methoden angewandt, um die Spinentartung aufzuheben. Zum einen haben wir die MoS2-Monolage einem elektrischen Potentialgradienten ausgesetzt, zum anderen einem starken Magnetfeld in der Ebene, das durch einen magnetischen Proximity-Effekt erzeugt wurde. Zu diesem Zweck haben wir zwei Systeme hergestellt: eine MoS2-Monolage auf einem Gold-Einkristall und eine MoS2-Monolage auf Graphen auf einer dünnen Kobalt-Schicht. Wir modifizierten ein zuvor vorgeschlagenes Verfahren zur Synthese der MoS2-Monolage auf derDie Molybdändisulfid-Monolage MoS2 ist ein mechanisch und chemisch robuster Direktband-Halbleiter. Seine Valley-Eigenschaften versprechen spin- und valleybezogene spintronische, valleytronische und optoelektronische Anwendungen. Hier wurde die Möglichkeit untersucht, die elektronische und Spin-Struktur von MoS2 durch Wechselwirkung mit einem Substrat zu beeinflussen. Eine Kontrolle der elektronischen Struktur und der Spinstruktur ist unerlässlich, wenn man die optischen Eigenschaften kontrollieren will. Wir haben zwei Methoden angewandt, um die Spinentartung aufzuheben. Zum einen haben wir die MoS2-Monolage einem elektrischen Potentialgradienten ausgesetzt, zum anderen einem starken Magnetfeld in der Ebene, das durch einen magnetischen Proximity-Effekt erzeugt wurde. Zu diesem Zweck haben wir zwei Systeme hergestellt: eine MoS2-Monolage auf einem Gold-Einkristall und eine MoS2-Monolage auf Graphen auf einer dünnen Kobalt-Schicht. Wir modifizierten ein zuvor vorgeschlagenes Verfahren zur Synthese der MoS2-Monolage auf der Au(111)-Oberfläche und erzielten mit der MBE-Methode eine Bedeckung von ≈0,4 MoS2-Monolage. Die Bedeckung wies eine 10×10-Überstruktur auf und bestand aus gleichmäßig verteilten und ähnlich orientierten Domänen von ≈30 nm Größe. Die Kombination aus DFT-Simulationen und spinaufgelöster Photoemissionsspektroskopie bestätigte das Vorhandensein einer Rashba-ähnlichen Spinaufspaltung in der Ebene der MoS2-Valenzbandzustände in Bereichen mit k ⃗≠0, aus Symmetriegründen mit Ausnahme des K ̅-Punktes. Wir untersuchten die Möglichkeit, die Spinstruktur der MoS2-Monolage durch den magnetischen Proximity-Effekt zu manipulieren, einschließlich der Bereiche um Hochsymmetriepunkte. Die Regionen der K ̅ und (K') ̅ Punkte sind am interessantesten, da sich dort die direkte Bandlücke der MoS2-Monolage befindet. Eine energetische Verschiebung der Valenz- und Leitungsbandzustände relativ zueinander in diesen Bereichen sollte die Kontrolle über die Valley-Aufspaltung der MoS2-Monolage ermöglichen. Andererseits sollte eine Neigung der Spinrichtung dieser Zustände in Richtung der Spinrichtung in der Ebene die optischen Auswahlregeln drastisch ändern und ein dunkles Exziton aufhellen. Wir haben ein Kobalt-Dünnschichtsubstrat aufgrund seiner in der Ebene liegenden magnetischen Anisotropie als Testobjekt für den magnetischen Proximity-Effekt gewählt. Wir benutzten die CVD-Methode, um es zunächst mit Graphen zu beschichten, und dann die MBE-Methode, um eine ≈0,4 MoS2-Monolage auf dem Substrat herzustellen. Wir platzierten das Graphen zwischen der MoS2-Monolage und der Kobalt-Dünnschicht, um zu verhindern, dass die Exzitonen von MoS2 durch das metallische Substrat ausgelöscht werden. Für die Herstellung der MoS2-Monolage auf dem Graphen/Co-Substrat haben wir ein Verfahren modifiziert, das für die Herstellung von MoS2 auf einem Graphen/Ir-Substrat vorgeschlagen wurde. Die einschichtige MoS2-Bedeckung von ≈0,4 Atomlagen zeigt eine große Fläche kristalliner Domänen von mehr als 200 nm Größe. Vier MoS2-Einheitszellen entsprechen fünf Graphen-Einheitszellen. Dies lässt auf eine 5×5-Überstruktur schließen, was durch die LEED-Bilder bestätigt wird. Andererseits zeigt die STM-Abbildung mit atomarer Auflösung eine quasi-periodische Struktur mit mehreren Arten von Moiré-Mustern. Da das epitaktische Wachstum von MoS2 entlang der Graphen-Untergitter A und B gleich wahrscheinlich ist, weist die MoS2-Monolage eine gleiche Anzahl von um 180° gedrehten Domänen (Spiegeldomänen) auf. Wir bestätigten zunächst das Vorhandensein des magnetischen Proximity-Effekts, indem wir ≈20 meV Zeeman in-plane Spinaufspaltung von MoS2-Valenzbandzuständen im Bereich von Γ ̅ sowohl in DFT-Berechnungen als auch in spinaufgelösten Photoemissionsmessungen beobachteten. Im Bereich von K ̅ stimmen Berechnungen und Messungen in Bezug auf die Spinpolarisation der Valenzbandzustände von 15% überein. Im Gegensatz dazu deuten die DFT-Berechnungen für die Leitungsbandzustände auf eine 100%ige Spinpolarisierung der Zustände hin. Dieses Ergebnis impliziert die Aufhellung der dunklen Exzitonen der MoS2-Monolage. Im Falle der Magnetisierung von Kobalt senkrecht zur Ebene sagen DFT-Berechnungen eine Spinaufspaltung von ≈16 meV bei Γ ̅ und ≈8 meV bei K ̅ und (K') ̅ voraus. Um die Leitungsbandzustände von MoS2 zu untersuchen, haben wir MoS2/Graphen/Co mit Kaliumatomen dotiert. Das resultierende System zeichnet sich dadurch aus, dass Kaliumatome unter MoS2 interkaliert sind, was den Abstand zwischen der MoS2-Monolage und dem Kobaltfilm vergrößert. Spinaufgelöste Messungen zeigten keine in-plane Spinaufspaltung der MoS2-Valenzbandzustände im Bereich von Γ ̅ und der MoS2-Leitungsbandzustände im Bereich von K ̅. Da Graphen eine Pufferschicht zwischen der MoS2-Monolage und der Kobaltschicht bildet, um ein mögliches Exzitonen-Löschen zu verhindern, untersuchten wir die Rolle von Graphen für den magnetischen Proximity-Effekt. In unseren Berechnungen ersetzten wir Graphen durch eine Graphen-Doppelschicht, h-BN, Vakuum und eine Kupfer-Monolage und kamen zu dem Schluss, dass der Effekt stark vom Orbitalüberlapp abhängt. MoS2/h-BN/Co zeigen ähnliche Ergebnisse, während MoS2-Graphen-Doppelschicht/Co und MoS2/Vakuum/Co fast keinen magnetischen Proximity-Effekt aufweisen. Zusammenfassend haben wir mittels spektroskopischer Methoden und DFT-Berechnungen bewiesen, dass die Spinstruktur einer MoS2-Monolage durch Wechselwirkung mit einem Substrat manipuliert werden kann. Wir blicken daher mit Zuversicht auf zukünftige optische Untersuchungen zur optischen Kontrolle von MoS2 und Dichalcogeniden der Gruppe VI durch den magnetischen Proximity-Effekt.…
|Author details:
|Vladimir VoroshninORCiD
|URN:
|urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-590709
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-59070
|Reviewer(s):
|Oliver RaderORCiDGND, Denis VyalikhORCiD, Clemens Laubschat
|Supervisor(s):
|Oliver Rader, Alexander Fedorov
|Publication type:
|Doctoral Thesis
|Language:
|English
|Date of first publication:
|2023/07/27
|Publication year:
|2023
|Publishing institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Granting institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Date of final exam:
|2023/03/14
|Release date:
|2023/07/27
|Tag:
|Au(111); Beugung niederenergetischer Elektronen; Goldsubstrat; Graphene; Kobalt-Dünnfilm; Leitungsbandstruktur; MoS₂; Molekularstrahlepitaxie; Molybdänsulfid Monolagen; Photoelektronenspektroskopie; Spinstruktur; Synthese; chemische Gasphasenabscheidung; dunkles Exziton; magnetischer Näherungseffekt
ARPES; Angle- and spin-resolved photoemission spectroscopy; Au(111); CVD; Chemical Vapour Deposition; Cobalt thin film; LEED; Low Energy Electron Diffraction; MBE; MoS₂; Molecular Beam Epitaxy; Molybdenum sulfide monolayer; X-rays Photoemission Spectroscopy; XPS; dark exciton; gold substrate; graphene; magnetic proximity effect; spin structure; synthesis; valence band structure
|Number of pages:
|viii, 125
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
|DDC classification:
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik
|License (German):
|CC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International