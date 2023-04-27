Schließen

Quality of life in the european union and the candidate countries

  • Harmonized data file as the basis for comparative analysis of quality of life in the Candidate Countries and the European Union member states, based on seven different data sets, one Eurobarometer survey covering 13 Candidate Countries with an identical set of variables conducted in April 2002, the other six Standard Eurobarometer of different subjects and fielded in different years, each with another set of questions identical with the CC Eurobarometer. Selected aggregate indicators of quality of life ... describing the social situation in the EU15 and Candidate Countries.

Author details:Wolfgang Keck, Ulrich KohlerORCiDGND, Ricarda Nauenburg
DOI:https://doi.org/10.7802/1209
Subtitle (English):harmonized eurobarometer datafile 1998-2002
Publisher:WZB - Wissenschaftszentrum Berlin für Sozialforschung
Publication type:Other
Language:English
Year of first publication:2016
Publication year:2016
Release date:2023/04/27
Article number:SDN-10.7802-1209
Organizational units:Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Sozialwissenschaften / Fachgruppe Soziologie
DDC classification:3 Sozialwissenschaften / 30 Sozialwissenschaften, Soziologie / 301 Soziologie, Anthropologie
License (German):License LogoCC-BY-SA - Namensnennung, Weitergabe zu gleichen Bedingungen 4.0 International

