Leben in der ehemaligen DDR
|Author details:
|Marian KrawietzORCiD, Jan Goebel, Sophia Albrecht, Fabian ClassORCiDGND, Ulrich KohlerORCiDGND
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.5684/soep.ddr18
|Subtitle (German):
|Zusatzfragebogen im Rahmen der Befragung "Leben in Deutschland 2018" / Living in the GDR
|Publisher:
|German Institute for Economic Research (DIW Berlin)
|Place of publishing:
|Berlin
|Publication type:
|Other
|Language:
|English
|Date of first publication:
|2019/11/02
|Publication year:
|2019
|Release date:
|2023/04/27
|Organizational units:
|Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Sozialwissenschaften / Fachgruppe Soziologie
|DDC classification:
|3 Sozialwissenschaften / 30 Sozialwissenschaften, Soziologie / 301 Soziologie, Anthropologie