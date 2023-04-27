Schließen

Possible uses of nonprobability sampling for the social sciences

  • This paper compares the usability of data stemming from probability sampling with data stemming from nonprobability sampling. It develops six research scenarios that differ in their research goals and assumptions about the data generating process. It is shown that inferences from data stemming from nonprobability sampling implies demanding assumptions on the homogeneity of the units being studied. Researchers who are not willing to pose these assumptions are generally better off using data from probability sampling, regardless of the amount of nonresponse. However, even in cases when data from probability sampling is clearly advertised, data stemming from nonprobability sampling may contribute to the cumulative scientific endeavour of pinpointing a plausible interval for the parameter of interest.

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Ulrich KohlerORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.13094/SMIF-2019-00014
ISSN:2296-4754
Title of parent work (English):Survey methods : insights from the field
Publisher:Swiss Found. for Research in Social Sciences
Place of publishing:Lausanne
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2019/04/02
Publication year:2019
Release date:2023/04/27
Tag:Causal Inference; Descriptive Inference; Fit-for-purpose; Interactions; Nonprobability sample; PATE; Probability sample
Number of pages:13
Organizational units:Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Sozialwissenschaften / Fachgruppe Soziologie
DDC classification:3 Sozialwissenschaften / 30 Sozialwissenschaften, Soziologie / 301 Soziologie, Anthropologie
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Hybrid Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Einverstanden ✔
Diese Webseite verwendet technisch erforderliche Session-Cookies. Durch die weitere Nutzung der Webseite stimmen Sie diesem zu. Unsere Datenschutzerklärung finden Sie hier.