How to implement respondent-driven sampling in practice
- This article draws on the experience from an ongoing research project employing respondent-driven sampling (RDS) to survey (illicit) 24-hour home care workers. We highlight issues around the preparatory work and the fielding of the survey to provide researchers with useful insights on how to implement RDS when surveying populations for which the method has not yet been used. We conclude the article with ethical considerations that occur when employing RDS.
|Lena HippORCiDGND, Ulrich KohlerORCiDGND, Sandra Leumann
|hidden populations; illicit behaviours; practical implementation; respondent-driven sampling
