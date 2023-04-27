Editorial: Survey Research Methods during the COVID-19 Crisis
|Author details:
|Ulrich KohlerORCiDGND
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.18148/srm/2020.v14i2.7769
|ISSN:
|1864-3361
|Title of parent work (English):
|Survey Research Methods
|Place of publishing:
|Konstanz
|Publication type:
|Other
|Language:
|English
|Date of first publication:
|2020/06/04
|Publication year:
|2020
|Release date:
|2023/04/27
|Tag:
|COVID-19; Survey Research Methods
|Volume:
|14
|Issue:
|2
|Number of pages:
|2
|First page:
|93
|Last Page:
|94
|Organizational units:
|Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Sozialwissenschaften / Fachgruppe Soziologie
|DDC classification:
|3 Sozialwissenschaften / 30 Sozialwissenschaften, Soziologie / 301 Soziologie, Anthropologie
|Publishing method:
|Open Access / Hybrid Open-Access