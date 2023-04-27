Schließen

Editorial: Survey Research Methods during the COVID-19 Crisis

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Ulrich KohlerORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.18148/srm/2020.v14i2.7769
ISSN:1864-3361
Title of parent work (English):Survey Research Methods
Place of publishing:Konstanz
Publication type:Other
Language:English
Date of first publication:2020/06/04
Publication year:2020
Release date:2023/04/27
Tag:COVID-19; Survey Research Methods
Volume:14
Issue:2
Number of pages:2
First page:93
Last Page:94
Organizational units:Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Sozialwissenschaften / Fachgruppe Soziologie
DDC classification:3 Sozialwissenschaften / 30 Sozialwissenschaften, Soziologie / 301 Soziologie, Anthropologie
Publishing method:Open Access / Hybrid Open-Access

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Einverstanden ✔
Diese Webseite verwendet technisch erforderliche Session-Cookies. Durch die weitere Nutzung der Webseite stimmen Sie diesem zu. Unsere Datenschutzerklärung finden Sie hier.