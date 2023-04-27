Schließen

Leben in der ehemaligen DDR

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Sophia Albrecht, Fabian ClassORCiDGND, Jan Goebel, Ulrich KohlerORCiDGND, Marian KrawietzORCiD
Title of parent work (English):SOEP Survey Papers
Subtitle (German):Dokumentation der Daten des Zusatzfragebogens im Rahmen der Befragung “Leben in Deutschland 2018” / Living in the GDR
Publisher:German Institute for Economic Research (DIW Berlin)
Place of publishing:Berlin
Publication type:Other
Language:German
Date of first publication:2019/11/02
Publication year:2020
Release date:2023/04/27
Organizational units:Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Sozialwissenschaften / Fachgruppe Soziologie
DDC classification:3 Sozialwissenschaften / 30 Sozialwissenschaften, Soziologie / 301 Soziologie, Anthropologie

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Einverstanden ✔
Diese Webseite verwendet technisch erforderliche Session-Cookies. Durch die weitere Nutzung der Webseite stimmen Sie diesem zu. Unsere Datenschutzerklärung finden Sie hier.