Schließen

Novel estimates of mortality associated with poverty in the U.S.

  • The US perennially has a far higher poverty rate than peer-rich democracies.1 This high poverty rate in the US presents an enormous challenge to population health given that considerable research demonstrates that being in poverty is bad for one’s health.2 Despite valuable contributions of prior research on income and mortality, the quantity of mortality associated with poverty in the US remains uknown. In this cohort study, we estimated the association between poverty and mortality and quantified the proportion and number of deaths associated with poverty.

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:David BradyORCiD, Ulrich KohlerORCiDGND, Hui Zheng
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1001/jamainternmed.2023.0276
ISSN:0254-9077
ISSN:1538-3598
Title of parent work (English):The journal of the American Medical Association : JAMA
Publisher:American Medical Association
Place of publishing:Chicago, Ill.
Publication type:Other
Language:English
Date of first publication:2023/04/17
Publication year:2023
Release date:2023/04/27
Organizational units:Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Sozialwissenschaften / Fachgruppe Soziologie
DDC classification:3 Sozialwissenschaften / 30 Sozialwissenschaften, Soziologie / 301 Soziologie, Anthropologie
Peer review:Referiert

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Einverstanden ✔
Diese Webseite verwendet technisch erforderliche Session-Cookies. Durch die weitere Nutzung der Webseite stimmen Sie diesem zu. Unsere Datenschutzerklärung finden Sie hier.