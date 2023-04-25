Deep neural networks in hydrology
- For around a decade, deep learning - the sub-field of machine learning that refers to artificial neural networks comprised of many computational layers - modifies the landscape of statistical model development in many research areas, such as image classification, machine translation, and speech recognition. Geoscientific disciplines in general and the field of hydrology in particular, also do not stand aside from this movement. Recently, the proliferation of modern deep learning-based techniques and methods has been actively gaining popularity for solving a wide range of hydrological problems: modeling and forecasting of river runoff, hydrological model parameters regionalization, assessment of available water resources. identification of the main drivers of the recent change in water balance components. This growing popularity of deep neural networks is primarily due to their high universality and efficiency. The presented qualities, together with the rapidly growing amount of accumulated environmental information, as well asFor around a decade, deep learning - the sub-field of machine learning that refers to artificial neural networks comprised of many computational layers - modifies the landscape of statistical model development in many research areas, such as image classification, machine translation, and speech recognition. Geoscientific disciplines in general and the field of hydrology in particular, also do not stand aside from this movement. Recently, the proliferation of modern deep learning-based techniques and methods has been actively gaining popularity for solving a wide range of hydrological problems: modeling and forecasting of river runoff, hydrological model parameters regionalization, assessment of available water resources. identification of the main drivers of the recent change in water balance components. This growing popularity of deep neural networks is primarily due to their high universality and efficiency. The presented qualities, together with the rapidly growing amount of accumulated environmental information, as well as increasing availability of computing facilities and resources, allow us to speak about deep neural networks as a new generation of mathematical models designed to, if not to replace existing solutions, but significantly enrich the field of geophysical processes modeling. This paper provides a brief overview of the current state of the field of development and application of deep neural networks in hydrology. Also in the following study, the qualitative long-term forecast regarding the development of deep learning technology for managing the corresponding hydrological modeling challenges is provided based on the use of "Gartner Hype Curve", which in the general details describes a life cycle of modern technologies.…
- В течение последнего десятилетия глубокое обучение - область машинного обучения, относящаяся к искусственным нейронным сетям, состоящим из множества вычислительных слоев, - изменяет ландшафт развития статистических моделей во многих областях исследований, таких как классификация изображений, машинный перевод, распознавание речи. Географические науки, а также входящая в их состав область исследования гидрологии суши, не стоят в стороне от этого движения. В последнее время применение современных технологий и методов глубокого обучения активно набирает популярность для решения широкого спектра гидрологических задач: моделирования и прогнозирования речного стока, районирования модельных параметров, оценки располагаемых водных ресурсов, идентификации факторов, влияющих на современные изменения водного режима. Такой рост популярности глубоких нейронных сетей продиктован прежде всего их высокой универсальностью и эффективностью. Представленные качества в совокупности с быстрорастущим количеством накопленной информации о состоянии окружающейВ течение последнего десятилетия глубокое обучение - область машинного обучения, относящаяся к искусственным нейронным сетям, состоящим из множества вычислительных слоев, - изменяет ландшафт развития статистических моделей во многих областях исследований, таких как классификация изображений, машинный перевод, распознавание речи. Географические науки, а также входящая в их состав область исследования гидрологии суши, не стоят в стороне от этого движения. В последнее время применение современных технологий и методов глубокого обучения активно набирает популярность для решения широкого спектра гидрологических задач: моделирования и прогнозирования речного стока, районирования модельных параметров, оценки располагаемых водных ресурсов, идентификации факторов, влияющих на современные изменения водного режима. Такой рост популярности глубоких нейронных сетей продиктован прежде всего их высокой универсальностью и эффективностью. Представленные качества в совокупности с быстрорастущим количеством накопленной информации о состоянии окружающей среды, а также ростом доступности вычислительных средств и ресурсов, позволяют говорить о глубоких нейронных сетях как о новом поколении математических моделей, призванных если не заменить существующие решения, то значительно обогатить область моделирования геофизических процессов. В данной работе представлен краткий обзор текущего состояния области разработки и применения глубоких нейронных сетей в гидрологии. Также в работе предложен качественный долгосрочный прогноз развития технологии глубокого обучения для решения задач гидрологического моделирования на основе использования «кривой ажиотажа Гартнера», в общих чертах описывающей жизненный цикл современных технологий.…
|the new generation of universal and efficient models
|новое поколение универсальных и эффективных моделей
|deep learning; deep neural networks; hydrology; machine learning; modeling
гидрология; глубокие нейронные сети; глубокое обучение; машинное обучение; моделирование
