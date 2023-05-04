Schließen

Tiere

  • The main reason for human dignity is our capacity for autonomy. By virtue of our gift of reason we can relativize our purposes in the interests of others and set limits for ourselves. This also gives rise to our duty to recognize and respect animals. From the recognition of every living being as an end in itself follows the duty to respect its intrinsic value. But since animals are not recognized de lege lata as legal subjects with their own rights and cannot adequately assert their interests, the right to rights based on their dignity remains only a moral one. Law that does not posit this right is immoral and therefore unjust.

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Isa BilgenORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.5771/2364-1355-2023-1-5
ISSN:2364-1355
Title of parent work (German):Rechtsphilosophie : Zeitschrift für Grundlagen des Rechts
Subtitle (German):Würdeträger ohne ein Recht auf Rechte?
Publisher:Nomos
Place of publishing:Baden-Baden
Publication type:Article
Language:German
Year of first publication:2023
Publication year:2023
Release date:2023/05/04
Volume:9
Issue:1
Number of pages:23
First page:5
Last Page:27
Organizational units:Juristische Fakultät / Öffentliches Recht
DDC classification:3 Sozialwissenschaften / 34 Recht / 340 Recht

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Einverstanden ✔
Diese Webseite verwendet technisch erforderliche Session-Cookies. Durch die weitere Nutzung der Webseite stimmen Sie diesem zu. Unsere Datenschutzerklärung finden Sie hier.