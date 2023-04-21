Schließen

Ökologische Langzeitverantwortung im Verfassungswandel

Ecological long-term responsibility in constitutional change

  • In its “Windenergie”-decision, the BVerfG declared the legal obligation of wind turbine operators to involve citizens and communities in the vicinity of new wind farms in the projects essentially to be constitutional. The intention of the discussed provisions to promote acceptance for the expansion of wind energy serves the climate protection requirement under Article 20a Grundgesetz. The decision continues the line of the “Klimaschutz”-decision. The legal obligation of private persons is based on the factual necessity of the participation of all social actors to prevent climate change. The ecological long-term responsibility in Article 20a Grundgesetz is moved into the private sphere and thus, to a certain extent, subjectivized. These decisions pave the way for a constitutional change. They open up new perspectives for taking account of Article 20a Grundgesetz when weighing up the interests of freedom. Following the logic of the BVerfG, not only companies but also individuals would have to be obliged. In light of the decision, thisIn its “Windenergie”-decision, the BVerfG declared the legal obligation of wind turbine operators to involve citizens and communities in the vicinity of new wind farms in the projects essentially to be constitutional. The intention of the discussed provisions to promote acceptance for the expansion of wind energy serves the climate protection requirement under Article 20a Grundgesetz. The decision continues the line of the “Klimaschutz”-decision. The legal obligation of private persons is based on the factual necessity of the participation of all social actors to prevent climate change. The ecological long-term responsibility in Article 20a Grundgesetz is moved into the private sphere and thus, to a certain extent, subjectivized. These decisions pave the way for a constitutional change. They open up new perspectives for taking account of Article 20a Grundgesetz when weighing up the interests of freedom. Following the logic of the BVerfG, not only companies but also individuals would have to be obliged. In light of the decision, this article examines the possibilities of an emerging constitutional change toward a basic obligation (Grundpflicht) to use freedom in a sustainable manner. Thus, the discussed decision has a fundamental significance that has been too little appreciated and underestimated so far.show moreshow less

Metadaten
Author details:Isa BilgenORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.3790/zfl.31.4.453
ISSN:0944-4521
ISSN:2747-6480
Title of parent work (German):Zeitschrift für Lebensrecht
Subtitle (German):Anmerkung zu BVerfG, Beschluss vom 23. 3. 2022 - 1 BvR 1187/17
Publisher:Duncker & Humblot
Place of publishing:Berlin
Publication type:Article
Language:German
Year of first publication:2022
Publication year:2022
Release date:2023/04/21
Tag:Grundpflicht; Klimaschutz; Langzeitverantwortung; Nachhaltigkeit; Verfassungswandel; ökologisch-soziale Transformation
Volume:31
Issue:4
Number of pages:14
First page:453
Last Page:466
Organizational units:Juristische Fakultät / Öffentliches Recht
DDC classification:3 Sozialwissenschaften / 34 Recht / 340 Recht
6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 61 Medizin und Gesundheit / 610 Medizin und Gesundheit

