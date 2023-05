Methodology for standard cell-based design and implementation of reliable and robust hardware systems

Reliable and robust data processing is one of the hardest requirements for systems in fields such as medicine, security, automotive, aviation, and space, to prevent critical system failures caused by changes in operating or environmental conditions. In particular, Signal Integrity (SI) effects such as crosstalk may distort the signal information in sensitive mixed-signal designs. A challenge for hardware systems used in the space are radiation effects. Namely, Single Event Effects (SEEs) induced by high-energy particle hits may lead to faulty computation, corrupted configuration settings, undesired system behavior, or even total malfunction. Since these applications require an extra effort in design and implementation, it is beneficial to master the standard cell design process and corresponding design flow methodologies optimized for such challenges. Especially for reliable, low-noise differential signaling logic such as Current Mode Logic (CML), a digital design flow is an orthogonal approach compared to traditional manual

Especially for reliable, low-noise differential signaling logic such as Current Mode Logic (CML), a digital design flow is an orthogonal approach compared to traditional manual design. As a consequence, mandatory preliminary considerations need to be addressed in more detail. First of all, standard cell library concepts with suitable cell extensions for reliable systems and robust space applications have to be elaborated. Resulting design concepts at the cell level should enable the logical synthesis for differential logic design or improve the radiation-hardness. In parallel, the main objectives of the proposed cell architectures are to reduce the occupied area, power, and delay overhead. Second, a special setup for standard cell characterization is additionally required for a proper and accurate logic gate modeling. Last but not least, design methodologies for mandatory design flow stages such as logic synthesis and place and route need to be developed for the respective hardware systems to keep the reliability or the radiation-hardness at an acceptable level. This Thesis proposes and investigates standard cell-based design methodologies and techniques for reliable and robust hardware systems implemented in a conventional semi-conductor technology. The focus of this work is on reliable differential logic design and robust radiation-hardening-by-design circuits. The synergistic connections of the digital design flow stages are systematically addressed for these two types of hardware systems. In more detail, a library for differential logic is extended with single-ended pseudo-gates for intermediate design steps to support the logic synthesis and layout generation with commercial Computer-Aided Design (CAD) tools. Special cell layouts are proposed to relax signal routing. A library set for space applications is similarly extended by novel Radiation-Hardening-by-Design (RHBD) Triple Modular Redundancy (TMR) cells, enabling a one fault correction. Therein, additional optimized architectures for glitch filter cells, robust scannable and self-correcting flip-flops, and clock-gates are proposed. The circuit concepts and the physical layout representation views of the differential logic gates and the RHBD cells are discussed. However, the quality of results of designs depends implicitly on the accuracy of the standard cell characterization which is examined for both types therefore. The entire design flow is elaborated from the hardware design description to the layout representations. A 2-Phase routing approach together with an intermediate design conversion step is proposed after the initial place and route stage for reliable, pure differential designs, whereas a special constraining for RHBD applications in a standard technology is presented. The digital design flow for differential logic design is successfully demonstrated on a reliable differential bipolar CML application. A balanced routing result of its differential signal pairs is obtained by the proposed 2-Phase-routing approach. Moreover, the elaborated standard cell concepts and design methodology for RHBD circuits are applied to the digital part of a 7.5-15.5 MSPS 14-bit Analog-to-Digital Converter (ADC) and a complex microcontroller architecture. The ADC is implemented in an unhardened standard semiconductor technology and successfully verified by electrical measurements. The overhead of the proposed hardening approach is additionally evaluated by design exploration of the microcontroller application. Furthermore, the first obtained related measurement results of novel RHBD-∆TMR flip-flops show a radiation-tolerance up to a threshold Linear Energy Transfer (LET) of 46.1, 52.0, and 62.5 MeV cm2 mg-1 and savings in silicon area of 25-50 % for selected TMR standard cell candidates. As a conclusion, the presented design concepts at the cell and library levels, as well as the design flow modifications are adaptable and transferable to other technology nodes. In particular, the design of hybrid solutions with integrated reliable differential logic modules together with robust radiation-tolerant circuit parts is enabled by the standard cell concepts and design methods proposed in this work.

