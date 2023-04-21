Schließen

Epigenetic contribution to obesity

  • Obesity is a worldwide epidemic and contributes to global morbidity and mortality mediated via the development of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD), type 2 diabetes (T2D), cardiovascular (CVD) and other diseases. It is a consequence of an elevated caloric intake, a sedentary lifestyle and a genetic as well as an epigenetic predisposition. This review summarizes changes in DNA methylation and microRNAs identified in blood cells and different tissues in obese human and rodent models. It includes information on epigenetic alterations which occur in response to fat-enriched diets, exercise and metabolic surgery and discusses the potential of interventions to reverse epigenetic modifications.

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Meriem OuniORCiD, Annette SchürmannORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1007/s00335-020-09835-3
ISSN:0938-8990
ISSN:1432-1777
Pubmed ID:https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/32279091
Title of parent work (English):Mammalian genome
Publisher:Springer
Place of publishing:New York, NY ; Berlin ; Heidelberg [u.a.]
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2020/04/11
Publication year:2020
Release date:2023/04/21
Volume:31
Issue:5-6
Number of pages:12
First page:134
Last Page:145
Funding institution:BMBFFederal Ministry of Education & Research (BMBF) [82DZD00302]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Ernährungswissenschaft
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 50 Naturwissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Hybrid Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Einverstanden ✔
Diese Webseite verwendet technisch erforderliche Session-Cookies. Durch die weitere Nutzung der Webseite stimmen Sie diesem zu. Unsere Datenschutzerklärung finden Sie hier.