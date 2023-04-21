Schließen

Securitas libertatis

  • The question of the relationship between freedom and security is characteristic of the discourse in times of crisis. In the coronavirus pandemic, too, society is faced with the challenge of how a democratic order can overcome the security crisis while preserving its fundamental principles, such as individual freedom as a highest value. This article explores this question. Following Axel Honneth, it is based on a social concept of freedom, which understands a social coexistence of people in security as essential for freedom in general. Freedom and security are interpreted dialectically and are accordingly not regarded as bipolar opposites, but as a unity. Considering deontological and consequentialist approaches, the text simultaneously assumes a primacy of social freedom. This is due to its dialectical nature. Because of its social character, freedom also implies mutual responsibility between individuals.

Metadaten
Author details:Isa BilgenORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.5771/2364-1355-2021-4-371
ISSN:2364-1355
Title of parent work (German):Rechtsphilosophie
Subtitle (German):Dialektik von Freiheit und Sicherheit im Zeichen der Pandemie
Publisher:Nomos
Place of publishing:Baden-Baden
Publication type:Article
Language:German
Year of first publication:2021
Publication year:2021
Release date:2023/04/21
Volume:7
Issue:4
Number of pages:29
First page:371
Last Page:399
Organizational units:Juristische Fakultät / Öffentliches Recht
DDC classification:3 Sozialwissenschaften / 34 Recht / 340 Recht
Peer review:Referiert

