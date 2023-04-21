Schließen

Concepts of metacognition in the treatment of patients with mental disorders

  • While metacognitive interventions are gaining attention in the treatment of various mental disorders, a review of the literature showed that the term is often defined poorly and used for a variety of psychotherapeutic approaches that do not necessarily pursue the same goal. We give a summary of three metacognitive interventions which were developed within a sound theoretical framework-metacognitive therapy, metacognitive training, and metacognitively-oriented integrative psychotherapies-and discuss their similarities and distinctive features. We then offer an integrative operational definition of metacognitive interventions as goal-oriented treatments that target metacognitive content, which is characterized by the awareness and understanding of one's own thoughts and feelings as well as the thoughts and feelings of others. They aim to alleviate disorder-specific and individual symptoms by gaining more flexibility in cognitive processing.

Metadaten
Author details:Rebecca PhilippORCiD, Levente KristonORCiDGND, Franziska KühneORCiDGND, Martin HarterORCiD, Ramona MeisterGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1007/s10942-019-00333-3
ISSN:0894-9085
ISSN:1573-6563
Title of parent work (English):Journal of rational emotive and cognitive behavior therapy
Publisher:Springer
Place of publishing:New York, NY
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2019/11/20
Publication year:2020
Release date:2023/04/21
Tag:disorders; interpersonal; mental; metacognition; narrative; therapy; training
Volume:38
Issue:2
Number of pages:11
First page:173
Last Page:183
Organizational units:Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Kognitionswissenschaften / Department Psychologie
DDC classification:1 Philosophie und Psychologie / 15 Psychologie / 150 Psychologie
Peer review:Referiert

