End of the sovereign-bank doom loop in the European Union?

  • In this paper we examine the relationship between the default risk of banks and sovereigns, i.e. the 'doom-loop'. Specifically, we try to assess the effectiveness of the implementation of the new recovery and resolution framework in the European Union. We use a panel with daily data on European banks and sovereigns ranging from 2012 to 2016 in order to test the effects of the Bank Recovery and Resolution Directive on the two-way feedback process. We find that there was a pronounced feedback loop between banks and sovereigns from 2012 to 2014. However, after the implementation of the European Banking Union, in 2015/2016, the magnitude of the doom-loop decreased and the spillovers became not statistically significant. Furthermore, our results suggest that the implementation of the new resolution framework is a suitable candidate to explain this finding. Overall, the results are robust across several specifications.

Author details:Giovanni CoviORCiDGND, Ulrich EydamORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1007/s00191-018-0576-2
ISSN:0936-9937
ISSN:1432-1386
Title of parent work (English):Journal of evolutionary economics
Subtitle (English):the Bank Recovery and Resolution Directive
Publisher:Springer
Place of publishing:Berlin ; Heidelberg ; New York
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2020/01/01
Publication year:2020
Release date:2023/04/21
Tag:Bank Recovery and Resolution Directive; European Banking Union; bail-in tool; doom loop; financial stability; sovereign bail-out
Volume:30
Issue:1
Number of pages:26
First page:5
Last Page:30
Organizational units:Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Wirtschaftswissenschaften
DDC classification:3 Sozialwissenschaften / 33 Wirtschaft / 330 Wirtschaft
Peer review:Referiert

