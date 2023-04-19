Schließen

Towards shaping picosecond strain pulses via magnetostrictive transducers

  • Using time-resolved x-ray diffraction, we demonstrate the manipulation of the picosecond strain response of a metallic heterostructure consisting of a dysprosium (Dy) transducer and a niobium (Nb) detection layer by an external magnetic field. We utilize the first-order ferromagnetic–antiferromagnetic phase transition of the Dy layer, which provides an additional large contractive stress upon laser excitation compared to its zerofield response. This enhances the laser-induced contraction of the transducer and changes the shape of the picosecond strain pulses driven in Dy and detected within the buried Nb layer. Based on our experiment with rare-earth metals we discuss required properties for functional transducers, which may allow for novel field-control of the emitted picosecond strain pulses.

Download full text files

  • zmnr1321.pdfeng
    (2070KB)

    SHA-512:6fcf3a24482e68e918889530cdc6a9869627caedd47ecc6134c9bd99f48fec17e183d5328e07072509b5b53aa66853be6fbe562e98ddda0559ba95885d67b0e7

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Maximilian MatternORCiD, Jan-Etienne PudellORCiDGND, Karine Dumesnil, Alexander von ReppertORCiDGND, Matias BargheerORCiDGND
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-588868
DOI:https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-58886
ISSN:1866-8372
Title of parent work (German):Zweitveröffentlichungen der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe
Publication series (Volume number):Zweitveröffentlichungen der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe (1321)
Publication type:Postprint
Language:English
Date of first publication:2023/02/17
Publication year:2023
Publishing institution:Universität Potsdam
Release date:2023/04/19
Tag:magnetostriction; nanoscale heat transfer; negative thermal expansion; picosecond ultrasonics; ultrafast photoacoustics; ultrafast x-ray diffraction
Issue:1321
Number of pages:7
Source:Photoacoustics 30 (2023), Art. 100463. DOI: https://doi.org/10.1016/j.pacs.2023.100463
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Green Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International
External remark:Bibliographieeintrag der Originalveröffentlichung

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Einverstanden ✔
Diese Webseite verwendet technisch erforderliche Session-Cookies. Durch die weitere Nutzung der Webseite stimmen Sie diesem zu. Unsere Datenschutzerklärung finden Sie hier.