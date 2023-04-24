Schließen

The impact of social comparison processes on self-evaluation of performance, self-concept, and task interest

  • Development of self-concept and task interest has been shown to be affected by social comparison processes in a variety of cross-sectional studies. A potential explanation for these effects is an effect of social comparative performance feedback on an individual’s self-evaluation of performance, which in turn influences development of self-concept and task interest. There are, however, only few studies addressing this topic with experimental designs. This study was aimed at closing this research gap by experimentally manipulating social comparative performance. Feedback given was based on 2 × 2 experimental conditions: social position (high vs. low) and average performance of the reference group (high vs. low). Results show a strong effect of social position on self-evaluation of performance and smaller effects on self-concept and task interest.

  zhr836.pdfeng
    (1640KB)

    SHA-512: d44d8fd8c7803b01d2d8dccbab2caaf0e5f49280b16d876aec588ea67647919be660020b3c8cfebf569b0cdd342cab6b4fe93ed0ec9815062c93c8dccca20294

Author details:Jannis BoschORCiDGND, Jürgen WilbertORCiDGND
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-588751
DOI:https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-58875
ISSN:1866-8364
Publication series (Volume number):Zweitveröffentlichungen der Universität Potsdam : Humanwissenschaftliche Reihe (836)
Publication type:Postprint
Language:English
Date of first publication:2023/02/13
Publication year:2023
Publishing institution:Universität Potsdam
Release date:2023/04/24
Tag:contrast effects; interest; self-concept; self-evaluation; social comparison
Issue:836
Number of pages:11
Source:Frontiers in Education 8 (2023). DOI: https://doi.org/10.3389/feduc.2023.1033488
Organizational units:Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Bildungswissenschaften / Department für Inklusionspädagogik
DDC classification:3 Sozialwissenschaften / 37 Bildung und Erziehung / 370 Bildung und Erziehung
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Green Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International
