The impact of social comparison processes on self-evaluation of performance, self-concept, and task interest

  • Development of self-concept and task interest has been shown to be affected by social comparison processes in a variety of cross-sectional studies. A potential explanation for these effects is an effect of social comparative performance feedback on an individual’s self-evaluation of performance, which in turn influences development of self-concept and task interest. There are, however, only few studies addressing this topic with experimental designs. This study was aimed at closing this research gap by experimentally manipulating social comparative performance. Feedback given was based on 2 × 2 experimental conditions: social position (high vs. low) and average performance of the reference group (high vs. low). Results show a strong effect of social position on self-evaluation of performance and smaller effects on self-concept and task interest.

Metadaten
Author details:Jannis BoschORCiDGND, Jürgen WilbertORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.3389/feduc.2023.1033488
ISSN:2504-284X
Title of parent work (German):Frontiers in education
Publisher:Frontiers Media
Place of publishing:Lausanne
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2023/02/13
Publication year:2023
Release date:2023/04/24
Tag:contrast effects; interest; self-concept; self-evaluation; social comparison
Volume:8
Number of pages:11
Funding institution:Universität Potsdam
Funding institution:Deutsche Forschungsgemeinschaft (DFG)
Funding number:PA 2023_007
Funding number:Projektnummer 491466077
Organizational units:Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Bildungswissenschaften / Department für Inklusionspädagogik
DDC classification:3 Sozialwissenschaften / 37 Bildung und Erziehung / 370 Bildung und Erziehung
Peer review:Referiert
Grantor:Publikationsfonds der Universität Potsdam
Publishing method:Open Access / Gold Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International
External remark:Zweitveröffentlichung in der Schriftenreihe Zweitveröffentlichungen der Universität Potsdam : Humanwissenschaftliche Reihe ; 836

