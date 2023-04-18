Schließen

Benefits of Mind Wandering for Learning in School Through Its Positive Effects on Creativity

  • There is broad agreement among researchers to view mind wandering as an obstacle to learning because it draws attention away from learning tasks. Accordingly, empirical findings revealed negative correlations between the frequency of mind wandering during learning and various kinds of learning outcomes (e.g., text retention). However, a few studies have indicated positive effects of mind wandering on creativity in real-world learning environments. The present article reviews these studies and highlights potential benefits of mind wandering for learning mediated through creative processes. Furthermore, we propose various ways to promote useful mind wandering and, at the same time, minimize its negative impact on learning.

Author details:Christian GerickeORCiD, Alexander SoemerORCiDGND, Ulrich SchiefeleORCiDGND
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-588731
DOI:https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-58873
ISSN:1866-8364
Title of parent work (German):Zweitveröffentlichungen der Universität Potsdam : Humanwissenschaftliche Reihe
Publication series (Volume number):Zweitveröffentlichungen der Universität Potsdam : Humanwissenschaftliche Reihe (835)
Publisher:Universitätsverlag Potsdam
Place of publishing:Potsdam
Further contributing person(s):David Daniel Preiss, Leire Aperribai, Kamila Urban
Publication type:Postprint
Language:English
Date of first publication:2023/04/18
Publication year:2022
Publishing institution:Universität Potsdam
Release date:2023/04/18
Tag:creative problem solving; creativity; divergent thinking; incubation effect; mind wandering; school learning
Number of pages:11
First page:1
Last Page:11
Organizational units:Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Kognitionswissenschaften
DDC classification:3 Sozialwissenschaften / 37 Bildung und Erziehung / 370 Bildung und Erziehung
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Green Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International
External remark:Bibliographieeintrag der Originalveröffentlichung/Quelle

