Benefits of Mind Wandering for Learning in School Through Its Positive Effects on Creativity

  • There is broad agreement among researchers to view mind wandering as an obstacle to learning because it draws attention away from learning tasks. Accordingly, empirical findings revealed negative correlations between the frequency of mind wandering during learning and various kinds of learning outcomes (e.g., text retention). However, a few studies have indicated positive effects of mind wandering on creativity in real-world learning environments. The present article reviews these studies and highlights potential benefits of mind wandering for learning mediated through creative processes. Furthermore, we propose various ways to promote useful mind wandering and, at the same time, minimize its negative impact on learning.

Metadaten
Author details:Christian GerickeORCiD, Alexander SoemerORCiDGND, Ulrich SchiefeleORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.3389/feduc.2022.774731
ISSN:2504-284X
Title of parent work (English):Frontiers in Education
Publisher:Frontiers Media SA
Place of publishing:Lausanne, Schweiz
Further contributing person(s):David Daniel Preiss, Leire Aperribai, Kamila Urban
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2022/04/15
Publication year:2022
Release date:2023/04/18
Tag:creative problem solving; creativity; divergent thinking; incubation effect; mind wandering; school learning
Volume:7
Article number:774731
Number of pages:11
First page:1
Last Page:11
Organizational units:Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Kognitionswissenschaften
DDC classification:3 Sozialwissenschaften / 37 Bildung und Erziehung / 370 Bildung und Erziehung
Peer review:Referiert
Grantor:Publikationsfonds der Universität Potsdam
Publishing method:Open Access / Gold Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International
External remark:Zweitveröffentlichung in der Schriftenreihe Zweitveröffentlichungen der Universität Potsdam : Humanwissenschaftliche Reihe ; 835

