Schließen

Analysis of electrochemical and liver microsomal transformation products of lasalocid by LC/HRMS

  • Rationale: Lasalocid (LAS), an ionophore, is used in cattle and poultry farming as feed additive for its antibiotic and growth-promoting properties. Literature on transformation products (TP) resulting from LAS degradation is limited. So far, only hydroxylation is found to occur as the metabolic reaction during the LAS degradation. To investigate potential TPs of LAS, we used electrochemistry (EC) and liver microsome (LM) assays to synthesize TPs, which were identified using liquid chromatography high-resolution mass spectrometry (LC/HRMS). Methods: Electrochemically produced TPs were analyzed online by direct coupling of the electrochemical cell to the electrospray ionization (ESI) source of a Sciex Triple-TOF high resolution mass spectrometer. Then, EC-treated LAS solution was collected and analyzed offline using LC/HRMS to confirm stable TPs and improve their annotation with a chemical structure due to informative MS/MS spectra. In a complementary approach, TPs formed by rat and human microsomal incubation were investigatedRationale: Lasalocid (LAS), an ionophore, is used in cattle and poultry farming as feed additive for its antibiotic and growth-promoting properties. Literature on transformation products (TP) resulting from LAS degradation is limited. So far, only hydroxylation is found to occur as the metabolic reaction during the LAS degradation. To investigate potential TPs of LAS, we used electrochemistry (EC) and liver microsome (LM) assays to synthesize TPs, which were identified using liquid chromatography high-resolution mass spectrometry (LC/HRMS). Methods: Electrochemically produced TPs were analyzed online by direct coupling of the electrochemical cell to the electrospray ionization (ESI) source of a Sciex Triple-TOF high resolution mass spectrometer. Then, EC-treated LAS solution was collected and analyzed offline using LC/HRMS to confirm stable TPs and improve their annotation with a chemical structure due to informative MS/MS spectra. In a complementary approach, TPs formed by rat and human microsomal incubation were investigated using LC/HRMS. The resulting data were used to investigate LAS modification reactions and elucidate the chemical structure of obtained TPs. Results: The online measurements identified a broad variety of TPs, resulting from modification reactions like (de-)hydrogenation, hydration, methylation, oxidation as well as adduct formation with methanol. We consistently observed different ion complexations of LAS and LAS-TPs (Na+; 2Na(+) K+; NaNH4+; KNH4+). Two stable methylated EC-TPs were found, structurally annotated, and assigned to a likely modification reaction. Using LM incubation, seven TPs were formed, mostly by oxidation/hydroxylation. After the identification of LM-TPs as Na+-complexes, we identified LM-TPs as K+-complexes. Conclusion: We identified and characterized TPs of LAS using EC- and LM-based methods. Moreover, we found different ion complexes of LAS-based TPs. This knowledge, especially the different ion complexes, may help elucidate the metabolic and environmental degradation pathways of LAS.show moreshow less

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Lisa KnocheORCiDGND, Jan LisecORCiD, Matthias KochORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1002/rcm.9349
ISSN:0951-4198
ISSN:1097-0231
Pubmed ID:https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/35781351
Title of parent work (English):Rapid communications in mass spectrometry : RCM
Publisher:Wiley
Place of publishing:New York, NY
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2022/06/04
Publication year:2022
Release date:2023/04/19
Volume:36
Issue:18
Article number:e9349
Number of pages:10
Funding institution:Projekt DEAL
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Ernährungswissenschaft
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Hybrid Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Einverstanden ✔
Diese Webseite verwendet technisch erforderliche Session-Cookies. Durch die weitere Nutzung der Webseite stimmen Sie diesem zu. Unsere Datenschutzerklärung finden Sie hier.