Feynman path integrals for magnetic Schrödinger operators on infinite weighted graphs
- We prove a Feynman path integral formula for the unitary group exp(-itL(nu,theta)), t >= 0, associated with a discrete magnetic Schrodinger operator L-nu,L-theta on a large class of weighted infinite graphs. As a consequence, we get a new Kato-Simon estimate vertical bar exp(- itL(nu,theta))(x,y)vertical bar <= exp( -tL(-deg,0))(x,y), which controls the unitary group uniformly in the potentials in terms of a Schrodinger semigroup, where the potential deg is the weighted degree function of the graph.
