Feynman path integrals for magnetic Schrödinger operators on infinite weighted graphs

  • We prove a Feynman path integral formula for the unitary group exp(-itL(nu,theta)), t >= 0, associated with a discrete magnetic Schrodinger operator L-nu,L-theta on a large class of weighted infinite graphs. As a consequence, we get a new Kato-Simon estimate vertical bar exp(- itL(nu,theta))(x,y)vertical bar <= exp( -tL(-deg,0))(x,y), which controls the unitary group uniformly in the potentials in terms of a Schrodinger semigroup, where the potential deg is the weighted degree function of the graph.

Metadaten
Author details:Batu GüneysuGND, Matthias KellerORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1007/s11854-020-0110-y
ISSN:0021-7670
ISSN:1565-8538
Title of parent work (English):Journal d'analyse mathématique
Publisher:The Magnes Press, the Hebrew Univ.
Place of publishing:Jerusalem
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2020/08/08
Publication year:2020
Release date:2023/04/17
Volume:141
Issue:2
Number of pages:20
First page:751
Last Page:770
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Mathematik
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 51 Mathematik / 510 Mathematik
Peer review:Referiert

