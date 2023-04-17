Schließen

What are we talking about when we talk about technology pivots?

  • Technology pivots were designed to help digital startups make adjustments to the technology underpinning their products and services. While academia and the media make liberal use of the term "technology pivot," they rarely align themselves to Ries' foundational conceptualization. Recent research suggests that a more granulated conceptualization of technology pivots is required. To scientifically derive a comprehensive conceptualization, we conduct a Delphi study with a panel of 38 experts drawn from academia and practice to explore their understanding of "technology pivots." Our study thus makes an important contribution to advance the seminal work by Ries on technology pivots.

