Multidimensional influences of anxiety and assessment type on task performance
- We examined state evaluation anxiety, trait evaluation anxiety, and neuroticism in relation to New Zealand first-year university students' (n = 234) task performance on either a test or essay assessment. For both assessment types, the underlying components of state evaluation anxiety (cognitive worry, emotionality, and distraction) reflect linear-as opposed to nonlinear-associations with task performance. Results of several regression models show differential effects of both state evaluation anxiety and neuroticism on task performance depending on the assessment type. The multi-dimensionality of anxiety and its relative contribution on task performance across authentic types of assessment are discussed.
