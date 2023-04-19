Schließen

Multidimensional influences of anxiety and assessment type on task performance

  • We examined state evaluation anxiety, trait evaluation anxiety, and neuroticism in relation to New Zealand first-year university students' (n = 234) task performance on either a test or essay assessment. For both assessment types, the underlying components of state evaluation anxiety (cognitive worry, emotionality, and distraction) reflect linear-as opposed to nonlinear-associations with task performance. Results of several regression models show differential effects of both state evaluation anxiety and neuroticism on task performance depending on the assessment type. The multi-dimensionality of anxiety and its relative contribution on task performance across authentic types of assessment are discussed.

Metadaten
Author details:Valerie A. SotardiORCiD, Jannis BoschORCiDGND, Erik BrogtORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1007/s11218-019-09508-3
ISSN:1381-2890
ISSN:1573-1928
Title of parent work (English):Social psychology of education : an international journal
Publisher:Springer
Place of publishing:Dordrecht
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2020/02/21
Publication year:2020
Release date:2023/04/19
Tag:achievement; anxiety; performance; personality; test; university; writing
Volume:23
Issue:2
Number of pages:24
First page:499
Last Page:522
Organizational units:Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Bildungswissenschaften / Department für Inklusionspädagogik
DDC classification:3 Sozialwissenschaften / 37 Bildung und Erziehung / 370 Bildung und Erziehung
Peer review:Referiert
License (German):License LogoKeine öffentliche Lizenz: Urheberrechtsschutz

