Multidimensional influences of anxiety and assessment type on task performance

Valerie A. Sotardi, Jannis Bosch, Erik Brogt We examined state evaluation anxiety, trait evaluation anxiety, and neuroticism in relation to New Zealand first-year university students' (n = 234) task performance on either a test or essay assessment. For both assessment types, the underlying components of state evaluation anxiety (cognitive worry, emotionality, and distraction) reflect linear-as opposed to nonlinear-associations with task performance. Results of several regression models show differential effects of both state evaluation anxiety and neuroticism on task performance depending on the assessment type. The multi-dimensionality of anxiety and its relative contribution on task performance across authentic types of assessment are discussed.