Schließen

The correlation between porosity characteristics and the crystallographic texture in extruded stabilized aluminium titanate for diesel particulate filter applications

  • Porous ceramic diesel particulate filters (DPFs) are extruded products that possess macroscopic anisotropic mechanical and thermal properties. This anisotropy is caused by both morphological features (mostly the orientation of porosity) and crystallographic texture. We systematically studied those two aspects in two aluminum titanate ceramic materials of different porosity using mercury porosimetry, gas adsorption, electron microscopy, X-ray diffraction, and X-ray refraction radiography. We found that a lower porosity content implies a larger isotropy of both the crystal texture and the porosity orientation. We also found that, analogous to cordierite, crystallites do align with their axis of negative thermal expansion along the extrusion direction. However, unlike what found for cordierite, the aluminium titanate crystallite form is such that a more pronounced (0 0 2) texture along the extrusion direction implies porosity aligned perpendicular to it.

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Cong ChenORCiD, Bernd R. MüllerORCiD, Carsten PrinzORCiD, Julia StrohORCiD, Ines FeldmannORCiDGND, Giovanni BrunoORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1016/j.jeurceramsoc.2019.11.076
ISSN:0955-2219
ISSN:1873-619X
Title of parent work (English):Journal of the European Ceramic Society
Publisher:Elsevier
Place of publishing:Oxford
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2020/04/01
Publication year:2020
Release date:2023/04/19
Tag:X-ray refraction; crystal; extrusion; microstructure-property relations; pore orientation; preferred orientation; structure
Volume:40
Issue:4
Number of pages:10
First page:1592
Last Page:1601
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik
Peer review:Referiert

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Einverstanden ✔
Diese Webseite verwendet technisch erforderliche Session-Cookies. Durch die weitere Nutzung der Webseite stimmen Sie diesem zu. Unsere Datenschutzerklärung finden Sie hier.