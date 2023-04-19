The correlation between porosity characteristics and the crystallographic texture in extruded stabilized aluminium titanate for diesel particulate filter applications
- Porous ceramic diesel particulate filters (DPFs) are extruded products that possess macroscopic anisotropic mechanical and thermal properties. This anisotropy is caused by both morphological features (mostly the orientation of porosity) and crystallographic texture. We systematically studied those two aspects in two aluminum titanate ceramic materials of different porosity using mercury porosimetry, gas adsorption, electron microscopy, X-ray diffraction, and X-ray refraction radiography. We found that a lower porosity content implies a larger isotropy of both the crystal texture and the porosity orientation. We also found that, analogous to cordierite, crystallites do align with their axis of negative thermal expansion along the extrusion direction. However, unlike what found for cordierite, the aluminium titanate crystallite form is such that a more pronounced (0 0 2) texture along the extrusion direction implies porosity aligned perpendicular to it.
|Author details:
|Cong ChenORCiD, Bernd R. MüllerORCiD, Carsten PrinzORCiD, Julia StrohORCiD, Ines FeldmannORCiDGND, Giovanni BrunoORCiD
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.1016/j.jeurceramsoc.2019.11.076
|ISSN:
|0955-2219
|ISSN:
|1873-619X
|Title of parent work (English):
|Journal of the European Ceramic Society
|Publisher:
|Elsevier
|Place of publishing:
|Oxford
|Publication type:
|Article
|Language:
|English
|Date of first publication:
|2020/04/01
|Publication year:
|2020
|Release date:
|2023/04/19
|Tag:
|X-ray refraction; crystal; extrusion; microstructure-property relations; pore orientation; preferred orientation; structure
|Volume:
|40
|Issue:
|4
|Number of pages:
|10
|First page:
|1592
|Last Page:
|1601
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
|DDC classification:
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik
|Peer review:
|Referiert