Schließen

Smend, Rudolf

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Christian BickenbachORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1007/978-94-007-6730-0_795-1
ISBN:978-94-007-6730-0
Title of parent work (English):Encyclopedia of the philosophy of law and social philosophy
Publisher:Springer
Place of publishing:Dordrecht
Editor(s):Mortimer Sellers, Stephan Kirste
Publication type:Part of a Book
Language:English
Date of first publication:2021/01/21
Publication year:2021
Release date:2023/04/17
Number of pages:4
First page:1
Last Page:4
Organizational units:Juristische Fakultät / Öffentliches Recht
DDC classification:3 Sozialwissenschaften / 34 Recht / 340 Recht

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Einverstanden ✔
Diese Webseite verwendet technisch erforderliche Session-Cookies. Durch die weitere Nutzung der Webseite stimmen Sie diesem zu. Unsere Datenschutzerklärung finden Sie hier.