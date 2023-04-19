Schließen

Mass functions of a compact manifold

  • Let M be a compact manifold of dimension n. In this paper, we introduce the Mass Function a >= 0 bar right arrow X-+(M)(a) (resp. a >= 0 bar right arrow X--(M)(a)) which is defined as the supremum (resp. infimum) of the masses of all metrics on M whose Yamabe constant is larger than a and which are flat on a ball of radius 1 and centered at a point p is an element of M. Here, the mass of a metric flat around p is the constant term in the expansion of the Green function of the conformal Laplacian at p. We show that these functions are well defined and have many properties which allow to obtain applications to the Yamabe invariant (i.e. the supremum of Yamabe constants over the set of all metrics on M).

Metadaten
Author details:Andreas Hermann, Emmanuel Humbert
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1016/j.geomphys.2020.103650
ISSN:0393-0440
ISSN:1879-1662
Title of parent work (English):Journal of geometry and physics : JGP
Publisher:Elsevier
Place of publishing:Amsterdam [u.a.]
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2020/04/18
Publication year:2020
Release date:2023/04/19
Tag:Yamabe invariant; Yamabe operator; positive mass theorem; surgery
Volume:154
Article number:103650
Number of pages:14
Funding institution:project THESPEGE (APR IA), Region Centre-Val de Loire, France; Deutsche; Forschungsgemeinschaft (DFG)German Research Foundation (DFG) [SPP 2026]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Mathematik
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 51 Mathematik / 510 Mathematik
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Green Open-Access

