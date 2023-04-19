Mass functions of a compact manifold
- Let M be a compact manifold of dimension n. In this paper, we introduce the Mass Function a >= 0 bar right arrow X-+(M)(a) (resp. a >= 0 bar right arrow X--(M)(a)) which is defined as the supremum (resp. infimum) of the masses of all metrics on M whose Yamabe constant is larger than a and which are flat on a ball of radius 1 and centered at a point p is an element of M. Here, the mass of a metric flat around p is the constant term in the expansion of the Green function of the conformal Laplacian at p. We show that these functions are well defined and have many properties which allow to obtain applications to the Yamabe invariant (i.e. the supremum of Yamabe constants over the set of all metrics on M).
|Andreas Hermann, Emmanuel Humbert
Publication year: 2020
|2020/04/18
|Publication year:
|2020
|Yamabe invariant; Yamabe operator; positive mass theorem; surgery
