§ 141 Aufhebung oder Beschränkung des Vorzugs

Metadaten
Author details:Gerold BezzenbergerGND, Tilman BezzenbergerGND
DOI:https://doi.org/https://doi.org/10.1515/9783110493696-011
ISBN:978-3-110-49369-6
Title of parent work (German):Aktiengesetz : Großkommentar
Publisher:De Gruyter
Place of publishing:Berlin
Editor(s):Heribert Hirte, Peter O. Mülbert, Markus Roth
Publication type:Part of a Book
Language:German
Year of first publication:2020
Publication year:2020
Release date:2023/04/17
Volume:7. Band, Teilband 2
Print run:5., neu bearbeitete Aufl.
Number of pages:51
First page:639
Last Page:689
Organizational units:Juristische Fakultät / Bürgerliches Recht
DDC classification:3 Sozialwissenschaften / 34 Recht / 340 Recht

