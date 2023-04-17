Schließen

Lower bounds on the run time of the Univariate Marginal Distribution Algorithm on OneMax

  • The Univariate Marginal Distribution Algorithm (UMDA) - a popular estimation-of-distribution algorithm - is studied from a run time perspective. On the classical OneMax benchmark function on bit strings of length n, a lower bound of Omega(lambda + mu root n + n logn), where mu and lambda are algorithm-specific parameters, on its expected run time is proved. This is the first direct lower bound on the run time of UMDA. It is stronger than the bounds that follow from general black-box complexity theory and is matched by the run time of many evolutionary algorithms. The results are obtained through advanced analyses of the stochastic change of the frequencies of bit values maintained by the algorithm, including carefully designed potential functions. These techniques may prove useful in advancing the field of run time analysis for estimation-of-distribution algorithms in general.

Metadaten
Author details:Martin S. KrejcaORCiD, Carsten WittORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1016/j.tcs.2018.06.004
ISSN:0304-3975
ISSN:1879-2294
Title of parent work (English):Theoretical computer science : the journal of the EATCS
Publisher:Elsevier
Place of publishing:Amsterdam [u.a.]
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2020/09/06
Publication year:2020
Release date:2023/04/17
Tag:estimation-of-distribution algorithm; lower bound; run time analysis
Volume:832
Number of pages:23
First page:143
Last Page:165
Funding institution:Danish Council for Independent ResearchDet Frie Forskningsrad (DFF); [DFF-FNU 4002-00542]
Organizational units:An-Institute / Hasso-Plattner-Institut für Digital Engineering gGmbH
DDC classification:0 Informatik, Informationswissenschaft, allgemeine Werke / 00 Informatik, Wissen, Systeme / 000 Informatik, Informationswissenschaft, allgemeine Werke
Peer review:Referiert

