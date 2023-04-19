Schließen

A conceptual model of knowledge dynamics in the industry 4.0 smart grid scenario

  • Technological advancements are giving rise to the fourth industrial revolution - Industry 4.0 -characterized by the mass employment of smart objects in highly reconfigurable and thoroughly connected industrialproduct-service systems. The purpose of this paper is to propose a theory-based knowledgedynamics model in the smart grid scenario that would provide a holistic view on the knowledge-based interactions among smart objects, humans, and other actors as an underlyingmechanism of value co-creation in Industry 4.0. A multi-loop and three-layer - physical, virtual, and interface - model of knowledge dynamics is developedby building on the concept of ba - an enabling space for interactions and theemergence of knowledge. The model depicts how big data analytics are just one component inunlocking the value of big data, whereas the tacit engagement of humans-in-the-loop - theirsense-making and decision-making - is needed for insights to be evoked fromanalytics reports and customer needs to be met.

Metadaten
Author details:Nikolina DragičevićORCiD, André UllrichORCiDGND, Eric TsuiORCiDGND, Norbert GronauORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1080/14778238.2019.1633893
ISSN:1477-8238
ISSN:1477-8246
Title of parent work (English):Knowledge management research & practice : KMRP
Publisher:Taylor & Francis
Place of publishing:London [u.a.]
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2020/04/02
Publication year:2020
Release date:2023/04/19
Tag:Industry 4.0; big data analytics; humans-in-the-loop; internet of things and services; smart grid; tacit knowledge
Volume:18
Issue:2
Number of pages:15
First page:199
Last Page:213
Organizational units:Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Wirtschaftswissenschaften
DDC classification:3 Sozialwissenschaften / 33 Wirtschaft / 330 Wirtschaft
Peer review:Referiert

